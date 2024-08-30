Elly Schlein has many strengths that could make her an effective government leader in the future, but she still has to overcome some internal and external challenges to be considered truly ready for the presidency of the Council.

On the first evening of the seventh edition of “La Piazza”, the event organized by Affaritaliani.it which takes place in Ceglie Messapica, the five-star exponent Stefano Patuanelli he stated that “there is no problem in imagining the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein at Palazzo Chigi in a centre-left government that is inspired by the Meloni method (whoever gets the most votes becomes prime minister)”. This openness of Patuanelli to the hypothesis of “Schlein premier” raises, on a political level, a question: Can the secretary of the Democratic Party actually consider herself “ready” to go to Palazzo Chigi?



What we can say, from a demoscopic point of view, is that Elly Schlein She is an interesting and complex political figure, with strengths and weaknesses that influence her leadership and her chances at Palazzo Chigi. Schlein’s three main strengths are the following. The first is her commitment to civil and social rights: Schlein is known and appreciated on the left for her strong commitment to the issues in question, such as gender equality and social justice. This allows her to connect with a progressive voter base. and to attract young people and activists. The second is cultural preparation: Schlein has a solid academic background and a good knowledge of European political dynamics, thanks also to his experience as a member of the European Parliament. The third is his personal and original communication ability.: despite not always having a very clear and direct language, or perhaps in reality precisely because of this, Schlein has been able to develop her own distinctive narrative style, which makes her “different” from the tendency to simplification and slogans, which characterizes many of her competing leaders. Furthermore, she knows how to use social media to reach a large and diversified audience.

On the other hand, there are also some weak points. Within the Democratic PartySchlein has faced criticism and resistance, especially from the party’s more traditional factions. This may limit his ability to unite the party under a common vision, and even more so to hold together an entire governing majority. Secondly, his experience in executive roles is still limited: although he has good legislative experience, Thin She has never held a senior executive role, which could be seen as a lack of practical experience in running a government. Finally, some critics argue that her public image is still under construction and that Schlein should work harder, and more forcefully, to be perceived as a strong and authoritative leader.

In light of what has been said, Elly Schlein has the potential to become Prime Minister, but there are several challenges to face. In particular, the development of his ability to unite the party and build political alliances should be considered crucial in this regard. Furthermore, Schlein should demonstrate that he can effectively manage the complexities of a high-level executive role (for example, by reviving the now perhaps unfairly neglected formula of the opposition’s “shadow government”).

In short, in my opinion Elly Schlein She has many strengths that could make her an effective government leader in the future, but she still has to overcome some internal and external challenges to be considered truly ready for the presidency of the Council.