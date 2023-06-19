We are facing one of the most surreal seasons for a midfielder. The growth that Rodri Hernández has had at the hands of Pep Guardiola is unbelievable, we are talking about a player who dominates time and space, who optimizes each ball that passes through his feet and above all who is decisive, he appears when the player needs him most. equipment. For this reason, from 90min the following question arises: can Rodri be a candidate for the Ballon d’Or? We analyze it.
We are talking about a footballer who has won the Treble with Manchester City (Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League being the MVP of the Champions League Final) and has won the UEFA Nations League with Spain and has been the MVP in both the Semifinals like in the end. No one on the soccer planet has won more than him this season.
📌 66 Appearances
⚽️ 4 Goals
🅰️ 7 Assists
🏆 Premier League
🏆 Champions League
🏆 League of Nations
🏆FA Cup
🏅 #UCL Player of the Season
🏅 #UCL Team of the Season
🏅 #UCL Finals Man of the Match
🏅 #Best player in the national league
⭐️ #Goal of the victory in the #UCLFinal
|
Competition
|
Matches
|
goals
|
assists
|
premier league
|
36
|
2
|
6
|
Champions League
|
12
|
2
|
0
|
Community Shield
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
FA Cup
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
EFL Cup
|
2
|
0
|
1
Nobody has any doubt about who is the best midfielder or pivot in the world today. Rodri Hernández is undoubtedly the most dominant player in his position, but from there to winning a Ballon d’Or is a very big step. We recently saw Jorginho enter the Top3 of this award, but not win it. It is something similar to what happens with Rodri, it is one thing to be very good and another to sell. To win a Ballon d’Or it is necessary to be a player with a lot of marketing and this is not the case of the Spanish midfielder. From 90min we dare to say that he could enter a Top 5 of the Ballon d’Or, but in no case win it.
