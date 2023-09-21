Mexico City.- Although the resurrection of an extinct species is not yet possible, scientists are making progress in achieving it after recovering ribonucleic acid (RNA) from an extinct organism for the first time, reported Stockholm University, located in Sweden.

The researchers studied a stuffed Tasmanian tiger preserved at the Swedish Museum of Natural History. These animals once lived throughout Australia and the island of Tasmania, but after European colonization they were declared a pest in 1888 and paid to kill them. Over the years they became extinct. The last specimen died in 1936 in a zoo.

Recently, several de-extinction efforts (the process of reviving extinct species) have focused on the Tasmanian tiger because most of its natural habitat is preserved and its reintroduction would help restore the ecosystem balance lost due to its disappearance.

However, reconstructing a living individual requires not only exhaustive knowledge of its deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), but also the dynamics of tissue-specific gene expression and how gene regulation worked, which can only be achieved by studying its transcriptome.

The genome is made up of DNA, a molecule that contains instructions necessary to produce and maintain cells. In order for those instructions to be carried out, DNA must be “read” and transcribed. In other words, it has to be copied to create RNA, according to the National Human Genome Research Institute. A transcriptome is a collection of all the gene “reads” present in a cell.

“Resurrecting the Tasmanian tiger or woolly mammoth is not a trivial task and will require in-depth knowledge of the regulation of both the genome and the transcriptome of such recognized species,” said Emilio Mármol Sánchez, lead author of the study published in “Genome Research.” .

The researchers were able to sequence transcriptomes of skin and skeletal muscle tissues from the stuffed Tasmanian tiger. The quality of the transcriptomes was so good that it was possible to identify specific RNAs from the skin and muscles, the Swedish research house announced in a statement.

“This is the first time we glimpse the existence of thylacine (Tasmanian tiger)-specific regulatory genes, such as microRNAs, which became extinct more than a century ago,” said Marc R. Friedländer, professor at Stockholm University.

In the future, more RNAs could be sequenced from specimens housed in museum collections around the world, the scientists indicated.