Red Bull always wins

Last season the sensational Red Bull RB19 I had won 21 of the 22 scheduled races, marking the new record of 95.45% of GPs won within a single year. Only Carlos Sainz's Ferrari had managed to interrupt the streak of successes of Verstappen and Perez, taking advantage of a failure by Red Bull in Singapore.

In 2024 the Anglo-Austrian team seems to have maintained its advantage over its rivals, bringing to the track an RB20 revised in various aspects, which it managed to conquer with Max Verstappen pole and victory by distance in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

So Verstappen and Red Bull are carrying on a positive series of 9 successes and have already set their sights on last year's records, when the Dutch champion scored 10 victories in a row and the team a total of 15 consecutive successes.

Who will stop Red Bull?

What we have seen in this first glimpse of 2024 authorizes us to fear the risk of a one-color Red Bull seasona scenario that fans of the category obviously don't hope for.

Toto Wolff in his interview with oe24 didn't sound too confident, responding to the possibility of 24 Red Bull wins: “Let's hope that's not the case!“. With a stuttering Mercedes and a not-so-competitive McLaren, it will probably be up to Ferrari to once again try to slow down Red Bull's pursuit of new records.