A couple of days ago it was announced that the Rockstar Games classic, Red Dead Redemption, would come neither more nor less than nintendoswitch and also to PlayStation with a kind of remastering that feels more like port. After this, PC users were confused, because following the logic it was evident that it would come to Steam too, but they just didn’t make the announcement.

During a new business meeting and fiscal reports, the president of take two was asked about this, since many users took up the issue after the announcement last Monday in question. Given this, things were somewhat ambiguous, since he did not deny but neither did he affirm that it will be launched on the platform, making it clear that the decision would be more than Rockstar Games.

Also, at some point his opinion was questioned about what comes on platforms for Nintendogiven that they would now be in a console transition stage, since switches It has been on the market for almost seven years now. Among his proposals, he mentions that they should not neglect backward compatibility, since there is an established user base.

It is worth commenting that users have felt somewhat cheated by the next version of this open world of the old west, since it has not had notable improvements and will be priced at approximately $50 dollars. Comparisons have even been made with the original version in Xbox 360resulting in something without much change.

Remember that the game launches on 17 of August in digital.

Via: wccftech

Editor’s note: The truth is, they should announce this version so that steam users can buy it, or lose it on the company’s dedicated platform. We’ll see if they decide to bring it later.