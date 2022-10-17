Glasses wearers often struggle in the summertime because they have to wear their glasses to see clearly, but they then have to battle with glare from the sun. What can be done? That’s where prescription sunglasses come in. Wearing prescription sunglasses will give you the best of both worlds, clear vision and sun protection. With this handy accessory you can always be protected in style when you’re out and about.

Ray-Ban is one of the most popular eyewear brands in the world, and with good reason. Some of the most iconic and innovative designs were created by this brand, such as the wayfarer and the clubmaster. It’s not just sunglasses that Ray-Ban are famous for, they also have an excellent range of prescription glasses too, but did you know you can also create prescription sunglasses at Ray-Ban?

Why do I need prescription sunglasses?

Protecting your eyes from harmful UV rays is important to keeping your eyes in good health. Even on cloudy days, sunglasses should be your daily essential because UV rays can penetrate cloud. If your eyes are exposed to too much UV light over time you can develop cataracts. This condition causes the lens within your eye to become cloudy, which is usually transparent. The lens of the eye is what allows us to see clearly; when this becomes cloudy it obscures our vision. If left to progress, cataracts will eventually cause blindness.

What styles of prescription sunglasses does Ray-Ban do?

Many styles of Ray-Ban are available as prescription sunglasses. The round metal style is perfect for a modern take on then the 60s trend, the clubmaster is another retro classic, or perhaps you’re more suited to the transparent round for a modern look. The Frank Legend in gold is a classic square shape that will suit many face shapes. The oversized square shape could add a 70s touch to your everyday look. Ray-Ban cater to everyone with their vast collection of eyewear available in metal/acetate and a range of classic frame colours. With so many styles to choose from, you’ll be spoilt for choice.

Why should I use prescription sunglasses from Ray-Ban?

Ray-Ban is an excellent brand to buy your prescription sunglasses from, as the eyewear is made from durable materials crafted into classic and wearable designs. For an accessory you’ll rely on every single day, you should choose a high-quality product that will stand the test of time. The brand first created the aviator style to protect pilots when they fly, so they know a thing or two about sun protection!

You’ll also be in good company when you wear sunglasses from this brand, as many celebrities choose to wear Ray-Ban eyewear. With the fashionable designs and incredible quality, these products represent excellent value for money. The styles within their collection are timeless, which ensures that no matter what design you choose, you’ll always look on-trend.

Is Ray-Ban worth the price?

With excellent quality, usually you’ll also find a higher price point. Ray-Ban although expensive compared to some brands of eyewear, are a mid-range option when you take the luxury eyewear companies into account. The quality and craftsmanship are clear to see, from the smooth motion of the hinges as you open the frame to the durable materials used and the stylish design details, this is definitely a case where you get what you pay for.

With polarised lenses to minimise glare, different lens colour options and frame colours to choose from, you can create the perfect accessory to suit your needs and style preference.

Where can I find prescription Ray-Ban sunglasses?

You could use high street retailers, but they often charge more because they have a lot of overheads. High street shops also may not have as many styles available in store compared to e-commerce sites that have the ability to stock a wide range of models. You also might need to go to several stores to find your desired style which can be a lot of wasted time and energy, particularly if they don’t have the particular model you want.

