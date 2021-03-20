Premieres in Cornellà a Logroñés what as a club was born in 2009, just the summer in which the stadium of a Espanyol was inaugurated that remembers ancient duels with that other Logroñés, the Sports Club. As the 1987-88 ‘biscotto’, which ended with a “kiss, kiss.” Today they are not fighting for permanence in the First Division, nor will there be fans, but that spirit of Sarrià, popularly Can Ràbia, is retaken, simply because it is or at least it should be the rage party. That of a group forced to go up to First before another that rebels with their luck in this 2021, in which do not win from the January 2 (follow the game live on AS.com).

“We are angry and annoyed because we want to be first,” he said yesterday Vicente Moreno, aware that the streak of three ties It has heated the atmosphere, at least outside the door, and has displaced the parakeets from the leadership to a third place that temporarily denies direct promotion. But above all, that they have transmitted in some moments a certain feeling of exhaustion that today the blue and white will try to deny. They will do it with some leave due to discomfort in the initial team, which the coach hinted but what’s hidding –The same as their summons– until the last moment.

The only sure thing is that Dídac Vilà will return, to the bench, after serving sanction. And that Pedrosa, Puado and Keidi Bare will play –And Vargas will wait as a substitute– before leaving with their respective teams and a FIFA virus that will affect Espanyol like no other Second Club, especially after the ‘scary’ of Almería with Sadiq and Nigeria. That is why these three points seem non-negotiable for parrots, in case there was still any doubt after having lost all your mattress in the last weeks.

To the Logroñés you want to win, so you need the best versions of Nano Mesa, Leo Ruiz, Paulino or Andy to try that the advantage on the descent does not reduce more, since it is now same of two points and the fall seems to find no end. Because in the last 16 days he has only achieved one win and has eight out of 48 possible points. Coach, Sergio Rodriguez, put his position at the disposal of the club after the defeat against Malaga (0-1), but the owner, Félix Revuelta, ratified it and conveyed his confidence publicly.

Enrique Clemente will cause come down about three weeks after breaking again last Sunday in Las Gaunas. Neither will Pacheco, Errasti, Gorka and Santamaría, with more physical problems. The red-white permanence goes through recovering the solidity behind and the effectiveness above, although at this time the coach and his players make up the worst LaLiga SmartBank team in 2021, with anxiety, without resources or ideas, in a dynamic that is too bad … and very dangerous.

Just like running into again Polished Santana, the collegiate of the suspicious injury in the failed Phase of promotion to Second in 2015, when he was struck down and his substitute, Marrero García, signaled two expulsions from La Rioja and a penalty in favor of Hurricane in just 20 minutes. The minutes still incomplete on the Federation page almost six years later. It is clear that the referees, a thorny business Likewise at Espanyol this season, it doesn’t satisfy anyone. As only a victory for either of the two squads will do this Saturday.

Keys

Vulnerability

The parrots are coming from perhaps their worst performance in defense, with a Mirandés who threw him on the door like no rival: nine times.

Streaks

After linking six wins, the Rioja have eight of the last 48 possible points. They need regularity.

Aces to follow

Handful

Committed and wise in this most difficult phase of the championship, the youth squad will play before going to the European Under-21.

Elder brother

The canary made his debut as a scorer in Albacete. A good part of salvation passes through his boots.