The parsleyaccording to some veterinarians consulted, it is good for rabbits, although this does not mean that, at a given time, they cannot feel bad. You always have to take into account the age, health and even the tastes of the animal itself, but, in principle, there is no inconvenience in including parsley in its diet.

However, other experts consulted warn that both dill and parsley are not recommended because they contain essential oils, harmful to your digestive system. There is a long list of plants that we can have in our garden or in pots inside the home, which can represent a great danger to the health of these animals.

Others prohibited

Apart from parsley and dill There is another series of toxic foods for rabbits. One of the main care that our little friend should receive is to take care of its adequate food. These sympathetic lagomorphs are prone to get sick due to digestive problems or conditions in their teeth. There are toxic foods that can cause serious damage to the health of rabbits and need to know them, if you have or plan to have one of these animals as a pet. In general, foods with a high content of sugars or carbohydrates are not suitable for rabbits. Industrial foods for humans, such as cookies, bread or any type of processed food, are strictly prohibited.

These products not only do not provide nutrients to your rabbit, but can cause serious digestive problems. Dairy are not recommended for Llos, especially cow’s milk, as well as derivatives such as butter or cheeses. In addition, there are certain vegetables, vegetables, fruits and plants that can also be toxic to them. Including some of these foods in your diet can cause them from diarrhea to more serious health problems, such as anemia, kidney or intestinal problems. Here are some prohibited food examples:









AVACATE: Its intake can be deadly for rabbits and other animals, it contains a toxic substance called Persine.

Iceberg lettuce: contains laudano, a harmful substance for them.

Potatoes: raw and cooked. They have a substance called Solanina that is toxic to them.

Adequate foods, with caution

First of all the hay should not be missing. It is a primary food for rabbits, provides them with fiber and helps them keep their digestive system and teeth healthy. Many believe that rabbits eat only carrotsbut these small animals also require for their food for another great variety of vegetables, fresh vegetables and as we say they should not miss hay. Fresh vegetables and vegetables are an important source of energy, but they must be included in their diet, little by little, not to cause digestive problems.

Here we highlight some: broccoli, carrot, cucumber, zucchini, artichoke, eggplant, Brussels cabbage, celery, alfalfa, watercress, arugula, peppers, lettuce (but not iceberg), among others. In addition, aromatic plants, including: peppermint, oregano, basil, mint, thyme, chamomile and coriander. Likewise, fruits such as apple, peach, strawberry, mango, melon, cherry, kiwi, tangerine, pineapple and papaya. Both these aromatic plants and the aforementioned fruits are adequate foods for rabbits, but in a few quantities.

Vegetables daily

These vegetables are the healthiest for the rabbit and will have an option to offer them daily.

–Hay: Hoe is the basis of feeding these animals, so you can never miss it and you will have to fill your dish or fresh hay box daily.

–Alfalfa For rabbits: it provides fiber and protein, although sometimes the contribution is too much for what to offer it in small quantities.

–Endive: It helps take care of the liver and is a contribution in minerals and vitamins of type B.

–Rúcula: Help a good blood and vision regulation. It brings sodium.

–Watercakes: Perfect for rabbits with obesity thanks to their purifying and low fat action.

–Carrot and radish leaves: Because the carrot and radish contain a lot of sugar, avoid giving it to your rabbit: however, you can give the leaves of these vegetables, surely they loved.

–Lettuce: moisturizes your pet, but avoid the iceberg lettuce, since it can cause diarrhea due to excess water.

Vegetables in moderation

It is important to offer your rabbit a varied and balanced diet, including different types of vegetables in your diet. To do this, you can prepare salads with various vegetables, alternating them between once and twice a week.

Among the recommended options are green pepper and red pepper, both rich in vitamin C and antioxidants beneficial to animal health. It can also include artichoke and zucchini, which provide fiber and help digestion.

Other adequate vegetables are the broccoli and caulifloweralthough they must be offered in moderation due to their content in compounds that can generate gases. Also, spinach are a good iron source, but must occur in small quantities.

Finally, the tomato and cucumber They can be a refreshing and delicious option to complement the rabbit diet, always making sure that food is well washed and in adequate quantities.

Tomato, yes or no?

A habitual question is whether rabbits can eat tomatoes or not. The answer is yes, it is on the list of fruits and vegetables for rabbits, they love and it is healthy for them, but it must be taken into account that both this food and lettuce can produce diarrhea due to the large amount of water they have, So it is improvement not to abuse its quantity and frequency. In addition, there are plants that can eat rabbits such as peppermint, rosemary, thyme, fennel, clover, … if you live in the field, do not give you any wild plant unless this insurance of what species is and what is apt For rabbits, there are many toxic plants for them.

DOSIFIED APPLE

The fruit is an important complement in the rabbit diet, but due to its high sugar content, it must be offered in moderation. The ideal is to give it only once or twice a week as an award or a way of varying your diet.

Among the recommended fruits The melon and watermelon is located, which are refreshing and provide hydration, especially in times of heat. They can also eat cherries, always removing the bone, and kiwis, an excellent source of vitamin C and fiber.

Other appropriate options are strawberries and peach, which can be very appetizing for rabbits, but must occur in small quantities. Pear, meanwhile, is a juicy and sweet fruit that can also enjoy occasionally.

The time to start

When can they start eating fruits and vegetables? At 8 months of age, fruit and vegetables can be introduced into your diet, but always in small quantities and gradually. You can offer you a piece of any fruit or vegetable mentioned above and wait to see how you feel, if you observe that you vomit or diarrhea appear remove the food causing the problem and do not offer it again. Once it is clear what foods are suitable for him, according to veterinary experts of small animals, the best It will be to offer them in salad formmixing various fruits and vegetables always in small quantities. Keep in mind that these foods do not remain fresh a long time, so you have to make sure – both in winter as in summer – to remove the remains once ended to avoid spotlights of possible infections due to bacteria or other pathogens present in the decomposition of food.

Finally, do not forget that The most important food that should not be missing is hay. This provides the fiber they need to be able to carry adequate intestinal functioning and avoid hair balls … and do not think about feeding your rabbit only with a diet based only on a mixture of seeds that you can find in pet stores and large surfaces, since according to experts, they do not contain the necessary nutrients so that the rabbit grows healthy and strong. The seeds contain a lot of fat level, which in moderate quantities can be healthy, but in excess the animal will end up overweight or obesity.