The President of Belarus, Alexandr Lukashenko, denied on Thursday that the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, could be overthrown. and ruled out a new military rebellion in Russia like the one led by the head of the Wagner Group, Yevgueni Prigozhin, last June.

“Well, let them try. If you don’t have enough trouble already, you’ll have even more. To this day, no one will overthrow Putin“, said in an interview with exiled Ukrainian journalist Diana Panchenko, former presenter of the pro-Russian channel NewsOne, closed by kyiv, posted on YouTube.

In turn, Lukashenko, who convinced Prigozhin to withdraw his troops from southern Russia and agree to deploy his mercenaries in Belarus, He stressed that there will be no new armed uprising “in the foreseeable future.”

“As for Putin not who he was. Putin is not who he was. This Putin is multiplied by the square. Lately, I have learned a lot from everyone, especially Putin. He is no longer the same person, he is wiser and more cunning. let them know”he stressed.

He added: “If anyone thinks: ‘With the Prigozhin rebellion, Putin is weakened.’ She is a sovereign stupidity.”

He also opined that the Russian leader will run for re-election in the 2024 presidential elections.since by reforming the Constitution in 2020, he will be able to continue in the Kremlin for another two terms of six years each until 2036.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

“I think the next Russian president will be Putin. The elections will be in half a year. Now Putin has no rivals in Russia,” he said.

He did not rule out that the head of the Kremlin has an heir, but considered that Russia is a very large country with “many problems that need to be solved.”

Lukashenko assured that Putin never asked him to participate in the war in Ukraine, but he did have his back, and neither did he recognize the annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea.

He also stressed that the Russian leader refused to take the Ukrainian capital due to the large number of human lives that such an assault would entail.

“I tell him that for the war to end, naturally, the capital must be taken. He told me: ‘You know, this can be done immediately, instantly, but a lot of people will die.’ If the Russians had conquered Kiev, Can you imagine what kind of war we would have had? The war would already be over,” he said.

Lukashenko admitted for the first time during the interview that some Russian units penetrated from Belarus into Ukrainian territory, specifically in the Chernobyl region, in February 2022.

EFE