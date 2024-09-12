It is a fact that we will see the consoles within a couple of months PS5 Prowhich will help improve certain games and run them at the best possible quality, although not all users are happy with the price and the disc drive part sold separately. However, there are those who remain positive about the future, hinting that the best titles such as the highly anticipated GTA 6 They will have an incredible treatment in this device, but there are experts who do not think the same.

Despite expectations, it is unlikely that the PS5 Pro I managed to run the new one Rockstar Games to 4K and 60 fpsaccording to the analysis of Richard Leadbetter of Digital Foundry. Although the trailer presented last year seems to have been generated with the current PS5 hardware, the games in the franchise Grand Theft Auto have always presented complex simulations that place great demands on the CPUwhich has historically limited its performance to 30 fps in its initial releases.

He says that PS5 Pro uses the same CPU as its predecessor, so reaching the 60 fps remains a challenge, especially given the advanced open-world simulations expected of GTA 6These simulations require constant processing to recreate traffic, pedestrian AI, and other details that bring in-game cities to life, leaving less capacity to increase frame rates.

Although the PS5 Pro will fail to deliver the desired 4K60 experience, Leadbetter suggests that we’ll still see improvements in the game’s overall graphical quality. While not all expectations will be met, the console could offer more stable performance, especially if there are issues maintaining 30fps on the standard PS5.

Ultimately, although it promises to be a console with great power, it is likely that GTA 6 fails to run at 60fps, leaving open the possibility of better visual quality, but without a significant increase in frame rate performance. The same goes for other planned big titles like the game itself. Death Stranding 2: On The Beach.

Via: IGN

Author’s note: GTA games always push the potential of consoles, so it is possible that we will not see it at 60 FPS, I think until the PS6 is released.