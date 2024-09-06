Frustration is growing among the families of the hostages held by Hamas and among part of the population in Israel. Those who have been calling for an agreement with Hamas for months accuse Benjamin Netanyahu of making the negotiations fail. But Israeli society is divided and a large part still supports the Prime Minister’s security policy and does not believe in peace. We analyze these historic protests with Néstor Rosanía in this new edition of Expreso de Oriente.

#protests #stop #war #Gaza