05/31/2023 – 2:48 pm

“Procon teaching Netflix”: after the streaming company announced an extra fee of R$12.90 for users who share passwords, at least states have already notified the movie and series giant through their Procons. On Twitter, users extol the consumer protection agency, and believe that they can be protected by charges considered abusive. But after all, is it possible for the body to ‘stop’ Netflix’s extra fee?

Among the arguments brought up by internet users is the use of a company account via cell phone, which would dispense with the rule of sharing passwords at different homes. Sergio Tannuri, a lawyer specializing in Consumer Law, warns that there are other cases in which there is an exception to the rule that the company has imposed.

“UA consumer who has the streaming service, lives in São Paulo and, in addition, has a residence outside the state: when he goes home on a weekend, he is accessing his television account, but in another residence – and not is lending your password”, he explains.

The same can be true for Netflix contracts that offer multi-screens. “A family that may be watching a series or a movie on TV, and someone from the same house watches it on the tablet when they are at a friend’s house, or the mother accessing it outside the house on the computer”, completes the specialist.

It is the consumer’s basic right to receive all information from the supplier of products and services in an adequate, clear and transparent manner. It is necessary to analyze whether Netflix is ​​being clear about the criteria for using cell phones or not, clear about the simultaneous use of the same login and how the fee will be specifically charged”, evaluates João Quinelato, lawyer and professor of Law at Ibmec RJ.

He also argues that all clauses that allow the service provider to unilaterally change a contract that was already in force are null and void. “The streaming company cannot change the contractual condition that was in force before without the consent of the consumer. Understanding whether this alleged fee charge is a new feature, whether it is a new right that can be optionally offered to the user or whether it is actually a change to the service that was already in effect ”, he explains.

If you are being charged for new functionality, a priori charging is not illegal.

Netflix customers, he adds Tannuri, who feel aggrieved by the extra charge per person for supposedly sharing the scene, can file a complaint based on the Procon of their city or the state Procon, and this complaint can also be made via the Internet. in this linkyou can find the official Procon website for each state.
























