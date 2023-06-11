From the second decade of life, and in some specific cases, from the age of 16, men can begin to experience progressive hair loss, the main cause of which is hereditary in more than 95% of cases. cases and that can affect up to 20% of men, according to specialists at the Capillary Hospital (HC).

This premature baldness, which can cause psychological problems and reduce self-esteem when it begins in youth, is known as androgenetic or juvenile alopecia, and is the most frequent form of alopecia among men, according to HC (https://hospitalcapilar.com ) .

“Androgenetic alopecia has a hormonal cause and a generalized pattern, focusing on the hairline and crown of the head in men,” explains Dr. Francisco Pilo, from the HC clinic, to EFE.

This disorder “differs from alopecia areata, which is a completely different disease, whose cause is autoimmune (the body’s organic defenses attack its own healthy tissues) and which is characterized by presenting oval plaques or bald areas a few centimeters that usually appear on the head or beard, and is related to stress”, according to Pilo.

It starts with the hormonal awakening

“In many cases, male alopecia begins in adolescence with hormonal awakening, that is, at the moment when hormones ‘awaken’ and begin to have an effect on human development,” this doctor explained to EFE.

He adds that these alopecias are fundamentally promoted by a genetic predisposition to baldness.

The first signs of premature baldness begin when there is a strong androgenetic load in men (very marked action of a type of hormones called androgenetics), which makes their hair follicles very predisposed to dihydrotestosterone (DHT) wearing them down and destroying them.

“Dihydrotestosterone is a hormone that attacks the hair follicles, causing the miniaturization of the hair and its subsequent destruction. When there is this genetic predisposition, alopecia develops earlier and more strongly,” says Pilo.

This type of alopecia, in which it produces a miniaturization of the hair follicles and a decrease in the growth phase of the hair, begins to manifest itself especially in the frontal areas of the head, the entrances and the crown of the head, he indicates.

Other causes of juvenile alopecia

“In addition to androgenetic alopecia, young men can also suffer sudden hair loss associated with a previous cause, such as: stress, some infections or diseases, or sudden hormonal changes, which is reversible as long as the underlying cause is resolved. ”, according to the HC specialist.

In addition to the hereditary component, the use of very aggressive hair products, the application of certain dyes, environmental pollution, excessive drying or ironing of the hair or bad eating habits, can also contribute to hair loss among young people, he points out. .

For Pilo, “it is important to differentiate the onset of juvenile alopecia from hair loss due to the life cycle of the hair itself, which goes through a phase in which it is shed, giving way to the origin of another hair in the same hair follicle” .

“Every day we lose an average of 50 to 100 hairs, as part of a normal process. When hair loss gives way to thinning and a lack of density, we will be facing a warning sign of juvenile alopecia”, she details.

In these cases, “it is key to receive adequate medical treatment early, to avoid a greater visual impact,” he adds.

Pilo recommends being attentive to the first symptoms of premature alopecia, consisting of pain, itching or stinging on the scalp, the perception that the hair becomes oilier, duller or finer, or a large amount of hair is lost through the mechanical action of a brush or washing.

Without forgetting that “it is impossible to fight against genetics”, Dr. Pilo describes some measures that can help prevent or stop the development of androgenetic alopecia.

Go to a specialist

“At the first signs of alopecia, it is essential to go to an expert doctor, who will treat each case individually and with the most appropriate treatment to stop hair loss, through oral antiandrogenetics or capillary mesotherapy and minoxidil”, emphasizes the HC doctor.

Healthy and balanced diet

A diet low in calories and protein, deficient in essential fatty acids, zinc, biotin or iron, promotes hair loss, so Pilo recommends reducing the consumption of processed foods with excess sugar and fat and incorporating rich foods into the diet. in vitamins and minerals such as fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, nuts and eggs, among others.

Correct washing routine

To stop this type of alopecia, it is advisable to keep the scalp clean, since lack of hygiene produces seborrhea, which in turn promotes baldness. Avoid rubbing it too much and excessive friction that could damage it, according to Hospital Capilar.

improve lifestyle

“Quitting smoking, reducing alcohol intake and doing sports regularly to reduce stress levels are changes in our way of life that can help improve hair quality and slow down the appearance of premature baldness”, concludes the doctor. Pilo.