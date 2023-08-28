Climate change is destroying polar bear habitat. Is the species really on the brink of extinction, or can the Arctic’s largest predator adapt?

In order to survive in the ice, young polar bears must also learn to fight. Image: Damon Winter/NYT/Laif

Mometimes it’s time for eggs. Then the polar bear swims over to the flat islands, to Prins Heinrichøya or Eskjeret in the Kongsfjord bird sanctuary on Spitsbergen. Undeterred by the protesting cackling of the barnacle geese, he fills his belly with eggs – and fluffy chicks.

Researchers report that this is happening more and more frequently on Svalbard. Polar bears eat eggs, chicks or even lame reindeer. Because the sea ice, their natural hunting ground, is melting away – and it has become more difficult to catch fat seals. Hunger is great and the bear takes what it can get.