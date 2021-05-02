Nicolas asks: Dear Gustavo. I am writing to you from the Town of Lincoln. This year I would like to incorporate phosphorus fertilization with the so-called Liquid MAP, accompanied with a dose of 30 Kg of MAP on the line, in order to optimize the sowing times in corn. I wanted to ask your opinion about this product and what would you think is the strategy to match an application of 100 Kg of MAP on the line. On the other hand, how do you see this alternative in soybean cultivation, with the same positioning? Being that I seek to equate what would be a fertilization of 60Kg MAP / ha.

Answer from Gustavo Ferraris: Hi Nicolás, how are you? The use of liquid fertilizers is a common strategy for use in the US, where they are used in small doses as “starters”, complementing a solid base application in full coverage. From what I understand, your proposal suggests the use of liquid MAP in full coverage and the solid MAP in line. The reality is that in that combination, the ideal is to use hedging commodities and online specialties, where they are in a better position to show the benefits of the chemical purity of the source and diversified composition of nutrients. In the case of liquids, a small electric pump is sufficient to inject the solution into the sulcus. This could be complemented by hedging calcium triple superphosphate, which today shows a somewhat better price ratio than MAP.

As for the source itself, I have had the opportunity to evaluate it on several occasions. I found it acceptable, with a repeatable composition of nutrients and without physical problems, forming stable solutions, although somewhat thick. They have the advantage of being able to vary the nutritional degree according to diagnosis, being possible to incorporate elements such as zinc, magnesium, or other nutrients.

But it does not seem like a source to make replacement. To this end, other cheaper fertilizers per unit of nutrient must be used. Thank you very much for writing me and many successes during the campaign that is starting! I leave you a very cordial greeting.

