Can pharmacists open their clinics like doctors? If you trust the viral news on social media, then pharmacists like doctors will now be able to open their own clinics, but this news is fake. In fact, it is being claimed in the news that pharmacists will now be able to treat themselves like a physician. They will also be able to give medicine and medical advice to the patients.

To check misinformation and rumors related to the policy, schemes, departments, ministries of the Central Government, the Fact Information Team of Press Information Bureau (PIB Fact Check) is done. #PIBFactCheck tweeted this news as fake. Denying the news, #PIBFactCheck wrote in his tweet that the claim is fake. There is no provision for opening of clinics for any pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act and Pharmacy Practice Rules.

Claim: In a news article, it is being claimed that like doctors, now pharmacists will also be able to open clinics.#PIBFactCheck: This claim is fake. There is no provision for opening of clinics for any pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act and Pharmacy Practice Rules. pic.twitter.com/FHgVDvcSNw – PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 30, 2020

In fact, in the news going viral on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms, the provision of its provisions in the Pharmacy Practice Act Regulations 2015 of the Government of India is also being said. Under this law, pharmacists working at medical stores will now be able to open their own clinics on the lines of allopathic doctors. For this, they will be required to register for Bachelor in Pharmacy with PCI (Pharmacy Council of India). After this, you will have to write your educational qualification along with the name, registration number on the board outside the clinic. It is claimed that this proposal of Pharmacy Council of India has been approved by the Central Government.

