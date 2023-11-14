Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 08:06



The euro has been with us for so long that many generations of Spaniards never knew the peseta. A currency that some still use as an equivalent to the euro when checking the cost of everyday basic products, while others do not remember because they were born during the time of the new currency and never paid with a dollar. And the peseta was in force from 1868 until 2002 as the official currency of Spain, but more than 20 years have passed since it stopped being in use.

However, despite all the time that has passed, it is estimated that Spaniards still had around 1,584 million euros in pesetas without changing in May 2021, a figure that is equivalent to 263,555 million of the old national currency. According to data published by the Bank of Spain, of the aforementioned amount, 799 million euros are still kept in banknotes and 785 million in old peseta coins. An amount that decreased compared to 2020, a year in which Spaniards exchanged about 2,329 million pesetas in banknotes, 14 million euros, and 831 million pesetas in coins, about 5 million euros.

However, the Bank of Spain estimated that 45% of the peseta coins that were in circulation before the entry of the euro would never be exchanged because they were going to remain in the hands of the Spanish for pure collecting, because they had deteriorated or because of their loss or departure from the country in the pockets of tourists.

The change in the Bank of Spain



Citizens could exchange their peseta notes and coins for their equivalent amount in euros at the headquarters of the Bank of Spain in Madrid or at any of its branches distributed throughout the Spanish provinces. The deadline to make this change was set by the Government of Spain for December 31, 2020, but was extended until June 30, 2021. Therefore, currently the exchange of pesetas for euros can no longer be made and The money we have at home in the old currency remains as a collection or a souvenir of a currency that was used in Spain for more than 100 years.

Although it is true that it must be taken into account that there are many coins that have an important value precisely for groups of collectors. Some pesetas have a particular characteristic that makes them especially coveted and you can pay up to 20,000 euros for some of them. It is worth remembering that there are specialized stores that have an appraisal service to know the value of your coins and perhaps you can get unexpected joy for not having changed them before the set deadline.