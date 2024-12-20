The retirement of people with disabilities may, in some cases, be different from that of people without disabilities. The main difference is that, if they meet a series of requirements, these people do not They will have to wait until the age established by Social Security, but they will be able to retire without losing their pension.

However, at these early retirements without penalty Not all people with a disability card can access, but only those that meet a series of requirements, such as having at least 45% disability.

What happens then if you have between 33% and 45%, or between 45% and 65% but you do not meet the requirements that Social Security requires, which, as explained in Alldisability Pedro López, you retire at the same age as people who do not have a disability, that is, at age 65 if you have contributed 38 years and 3 months of contributions, or 66 years if you have contributed less than 38 years and 3 months of contributions.

“In general, I want to say that not every person with a disability has access to early retirement without penalty, because if you are a person with 33% disability and less than 65% and you do not meet the requirements to retire early with 45% “You will have to wait for the regulatory age established for the general population,” he clarifies.

In future videos, Pedro López will explain how people with disabilities can retire early that meet a series of requirements.

