Mother: “We have four daughters, three of them over 18, who take it completely for granted that they can go on holidays abroad twice a year, entirely at our expense, and that everything is arranged for them. We are in the privileged position of being able to afford this. But now that the eldest is also bringing her boyfriend, I sometimes wonder: isn’t it time they paid for it? And for what part? And what if we say: we’re going without you this year? Is that antisocial?”

Own wishes

Marga Akkerman: “Apparently the children still enjoy going on holiday with you. Compare this to all those children who want to go on holiday without parents at the age of 15, then it could be a big compliment for you that they still like to come along.

“But is it also valuable to you? Or are you mainly the tour guide with the wallet? It sounds as if you are not taken into consideration. Therefore, put forward your own wishes. Wanting to travel with your husband is not antisocial at all. One vacation a year with your grown children can be very special. Everyone can contribute ideas about where and how and you indicate how much you want to invest. Your children think along, and thus immediately benefit from their parents’ travel experiences.

“If they want to travel more often, they can arrange that themselves, at their own expense. Then going on holiday also becomes a way for them to discover more of the world.

“It is also not self-evident that one of the daughters also brings her boyfriend. Do you have limits on this? Is it a relationship that has been around for a long time? Has he been discussed with the others? You could set the condition that a relationship has already lasted at least six months before going on holiday is an issue.”

Around the table

Ad Kil: “It is advisable to sit down at the table well in advance of the next holiday, before anything is planned, and discuss the holiday wishes together. The three oldest have reached an age when they can no longer unwittingly join in. Sometimes children feel obliged to go along.

“If your children choose this holiday, you can ask them to take care of part of it: for example by putting together a day program, arranging transport or doing the shopping and cooking. This way you don’t always have to organize everything yourself, and they learn to arrange it.

“In this way you immediately give them more territory of their own. Such a family holiday where parents pay for everything can be obligatory for children. They have to go to that supposedly nice restaurant or nice harbor, because the adults pay. They should also always say thank you. If they start arranging a part themselves, they go along in a more mature way.

“This is the age at which children have to understand that their parents also work for money. Children should be able to pay for something themselves, especially for a second holiday, even if it is something small. The same goes for the boyfriend who comes along. If you do pay, you can ask the daughter and her boyfriend in question to provide something nice in return during or after the holiday.”

Marga Akkerman is a clinical youth and child psychologist.

Ad Kil is a pedagogue and professor of business research at Nyenrode Business University. He is co-author of The Golden Backpack, Handbook for Wealthy Families†