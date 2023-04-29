The association between oral sex and throat cancer has gone viral on social networks in recent days, causing doubts among internet users about the chances of developing the disease through sexual intercourse. According to experts heard by Estadão, the risk actually exists, due to infection with the Human Papillomavirus, the popular HPV, which has carcinogenic potential. Despite this, they say, causality is not the rule and there are ways to prevent it.

The repercussion on the networks is due to an article published by Professor Hisham Mehanna, from the Institute of Cancer and Genomic Sciences at the University of Birmingham, England, on The Conversation portal, last Tuesday, 25. In the publication, entitled “Oral sex is now the main risk factor for throat cancer” in free translation, the expert highlights a “rapid increase” in throat cancer in the West. According to him, this crescent is associated with HPV infection, fueling what has been called an “epidemic” by some scholars.

With surprise and fear, internet users reacted to the text, which was replicated on wide profiles on Twitter. Actress and presenter Tatá Werneck joined the discussion in a good mood. “Please don’t say that,” she wrote her. According to experts, the increase in the incidence of oropharyngeal cancer caused by HPV infection has indeed been observed in different parts of the world, especially in the last two decades.

Data from the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggest that around 70% of oropharyngeal cancers in the country are related to HPV. In addition, before, the virus was primarily associated with cervical cancer, but among North Americans the number of cases of oropharyngeal cancer related to HPV already exceeds the rates of cervical cancer for the same cause, according to Gilberto de Castro Junior, oncologist specializing in head and neck at Hospital Sírio-Libanês.

One of the reasons given by science for this growth is precisely the drop in cases of oropharyngeal cancer caused by smoking and alcoholism, which are the other two main factors of the disease. “Historically, throat cancer has been associated with high consumption of cigarettes and alcohol. But at least in the last 20 years, mainly in the richest countries, there has been a progressive decrease in smoking rates and, at the same frequency that this decreases, it has been noted that throat cancer has not had a drop in numbers, and many of these originate from by HPV”, explains Virgilio Gonzales Zanella, head and neck surgeon at Santa Casa de Porto Alegre. According to him, the rates may also vary according to the sexual practices of each culture.

In the case of Brazil, in general, smoking and alcohol abuse continue to be the main causes of the disease, according to Castro Junior. The numbers, however, may vary according to the public. “In the Unified Health System (SUS), the main risk factor is still cigarettes and alcohol. But among more affluent socioeconomic patients, in private health, it is already observed that in most cases the virus is found.”

Relationship between oral sex and cancer is not a rule

Head and neck specialists emphasize that the relationship between oral sex and the appearance of oropharyngeal cancer is not necessarily a universal sequence, for different reasons. In addition to the presence of the virus infection in one of the partners, the relationship is conditioned to the HPV subtype.

“Not all papillomaviruses are the same. There are those with high oncogenic potential and those with low risk. Furthermore, if the virus gets there (in the throat), not everyone develops cancer. Just like any virus, you have an immune response to fight it”, explains the Sírio-Libanês doctor. Among the more than 200 types of HPV, numbers 16, 18, 31 and 33 are recognized as oncogenic, that is, they can infect a cell and turn it into cancer, according to the professional. “The presence of the virus and the development of cancer are the exception, not the rule”, he adds.

Since the main route of transmission of HPV is intimate relationships, another decisive factor in the relationship is sexual behavior. Doctors emphasize that the use of condoms is essential to prevent infection, as well as other STIs. “As oral sex is common and the virus is widespread in the population, it is a matter of risk. The more unprotected sex there is, the greater exposure to infection”, emphasizes the oncologist.

In this sense, the number of sexual partners a person has can also be considered a risk factor, due to greater exposure to the virus. The article that gave rise to the repercussion of the discussion even mentions a research published in 2007 in the scientific journal The New England Journal of Medicine, which states that the main risk factor for the disease is the number of sexual partners throughout life, especially oral sex. The study says that people with six or more partners are 8.5 times more likely to develop oropharyngeal cancer than those who do not practice oral sex.

It is important to get vaccinated against HPV

Another decisive element is vaccination, the main form of prevention against HPV. The SUS makes the vaccine available free of charge, which provides protection against high-risk HPV 16 and 18, responsible for most cases of cancer linked to the virus. Girls and boys from 9 to 14 years old can get the vaccine free of charge, in addition to people with HIV/AIDS, transplant recipients and immunosuppressed people, between 9 and 45 years old.

Zanella recalls the importance of vaccinating especially boys, who have low vaccination coverage in Brazil. “They are the population most susceptible to oropharyngeal cancer caused by HPV, and it is where the vaccine has less penetration, due to lack of knowledge or forgetfulness of parents”, she warns.

Finally, the combination of HPV infection with other factors predisposing to the disease, such as smoking and alcohol consumption, can increase the risk of developing the disease. “All cancer, in order to appear, needs to have an interaction between our body and external factors. A throat that is already injured by chronic abuse of smoking and alcohol consumption may become more prone to developing cancer in relation to HPV”, explains the surgeon at Santa Casa de Porto Alegre.

Experts still emphasize that throat cancer by HPV has a better prognosis and more chances of cure compared to other causes. “It responds much better to treatments compared to throat cancer from cigarettes or alcohol. They seem to be two completely different diseases, but they occur in the same place and with the same name. They are biologically distinct in terms of aggressiveness and response to treatment”, describes Zanella who, in all cases, leaves the alert: “A lesion that does not heal in two weeks or a sore throat that does not go away deserves medical attention.”