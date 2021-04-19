The corona virus continues to rage in Germany and the RKI reports a sad death record. Meanwhile, Lothar Wieler paints a gloomy picture. The news ticker.

The coronavirus * continues to spread rapidly.

The number of deaths reported by the RKI has exceeded the sad mark.

RKI boss Lothar Wieler drew a gloomy picture of the future of Corona (see update from April 19, 1.30 p.m.).

Update from April 19, 9:55 p.m .: According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there have been more registered new corona infections worldwide within a week than ever before. A total of 5.2 million new cases occurred, as WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced in Geneva on Monday. There is great concern among experts about the increase in new infections and hospital admissions among 25 to 59-year-olds. Tedros sees possible reasons for this in the particularly contagious corona mutations and the many social contacts between these age groups.

Update from April 19, 7:36 p.m .: One of the most famous German prisons has to go into emergency operation. After several corona cases, the correctional facility (JVA) Stuttgart-Stammheim reacted. “That means that there is also a freeze on admission,” said a spokesman for the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of Justice Stuttgart news. The Stammheim prison will not accept any more prisoners until at least Wednesday.

The days of negotiations planned there in the trial against the right-wing extremist group S. have also been canceled. According to information from Stuttgart news six of the twelve defendants are imprisoned in Stammheim. The newspaper also reported that seven people in the Stammheim prison had tested positive for the corona virus in the past few days. The prison, in which the members of the Red Army Faction (RAF) around Ulrike Meinhof and Andreas Baader were once imprisoned, is currently under quarantine. Around 200 people are currently serving their sentences in the Stammheim JVA.

Corona in Germany: The next federal and state vaccination summit is imminent

Update from April 19, 6:50 p.m .: The The next federal and state vaccination summit is apparently imminent. According to Brandenburg’s Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke, the Chancellor and the state leaders want to meet in the coming. The SPD politician admitted to the German press agency to look forward to the “invitation to the vaccination summit next Monday from the Chancellery”.

Update from April 19, 6:06 p.m .: Company doctors will also help with the corona vaccinations in the future. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) plans to include them in the vaccination campaign from June. “As announced, the vaccination campaign will pick up speed significantly in the second quarter,” said Spahn happily. In addition to the promised deliveries of the corona vaccines from Biontech and Moderna, doses from Astrazeneca and Johnson & Johnson are also expected. “This gives doctors’ practices and countries more planning security for May and June. And that enables us to integrate the company doctors into the vaccination campaign as early as June. ”According to the Federal Ministry of Health, Biontech intends to deliver 50.3 million vaccine doses in the second quarter. That would be ten million doses more than previously announced. In addition, Moderna has promised to deliver 6.4 million cans.

Corona in Germany: Expert explains new approach

Update from April 19, 3:10 p.m .: So far, the so-called corona emergency brake and the implementation of the measures have been measured on the basis of the incidence value. If a region exceeds the critical value of 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants, the emergency brake should be pulled and the spread of the coronavirus should be contained. However, if the epidemiologist at the Braunschweig Helmholtz Institute, Gérard Krause, has his way, the number of Covid sufferers could be more relevant than the number of those infected with corona.

“Because of the increase in test activity, which is desirable, and also the increase in vaccinations, which is also desirable, we will continue to see many infections, but hopefully significantly fewer diseases,” said Krause on Monday in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin”. In particular, the admission of new Covid patients to intensive care units “reflects the dynamics of the pandemic very promptly and very well”.

An additional effect of the planned exit restrictions is not very great, stressed Krause further. “In France in particular, there are corresponding observations that people then visit each other before the curfew and possibly spend the whole night together in improvised, narrowed rooms.” One should not hope for too great an additional effect from curfews.

The epidemiologist does not think much of a weakening of the vaccination prioritization either. “We still know far too many people who are very old or have health risk factors who would like to be vaccinated but have not yet received a vaccination,” said Krause. These people should continue to have the right of way.

Corona in Germany: Police dissolve barbecue party with 70 guests

Update from April 19, 2:30 p.m .: Large gatherings of people have not been present in everyday life for over a year, even small meetings are not recommended due to the rapidly spreading corona pandemic. However, a total of 70 guests had now rebelled against exactly these Corona measures, they celebrated a private barbecue. As the police explained on Monday, officials were called in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday afternoon, where, despite the corona pandemic, they found around 70 people in an apartment and in a backyard.

They sat close together and partied without masks. As the police announced on Monday, the officers collected a security deposit from a 20-year-old without a permanent residence and issued him a dismissal. Other party guests received reports of violating the Infection Protection Act.

Corona in Germany: RKI President Lothar Wieler agrees to live permanently with Corona

Update from April 19, 1:30 p.m .: The coronavirus has been influencing people’s lives in Germany and the world for over a year, and life without the virus probably seems unthinkable in the future. In the opinion of the President of the Robert Koch Institute, Lothar Wieler, humanity even has to adjust to a long-term life with Corona.

“A virus that can infect a large number of animal species cannot be eradicated,” said Wieler on Monday at the 127th congress of the German Society for Internal Medicine in Stuttgart. In general, animal husbandry and the animal trade have to be brought under control, said the veterinarian with a view to the spread of diseases. The illegal animal trade is a particular problem.

Wieler also warned of the consequences of climate change. Damages such as heat stress, problems with psychosocial health and skin cancer are already increasing, he explained. But diseases transmitted by animals such as mosquitoes and ticks would also become more common as a result of changed biotopes and less biodiversity. He also expects problems if climate change makes the supply of drinking water more difficult. Wieler also cited a reduced quality of bathing water as an example. This leads to gastrointestinal problems, for example.

Corona in Germany: More and more people are vaccinated – More than five million people already have full protection

Update from April 19, 12:15 p.m .: The vaccination strategy in Germany is currently running rather slowly, according to current reporting data, 19.8 percent of the population in Germany has been vaccinated at least once. This emerges from the vaccination rate monitoring carried out by the Robert Koch Institute on April 19. That corresponds to about 16.4 million people. Another 5.5 million people would already have full vaccination protection.

The seven federal states of Rhineland-Palatinate, Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia, Saxony-Anhalt, Schleswig Holstein, Saarland and Bremen have already reached the 20 percent mark for those who have received at least one vaccination. The city-state of Bremen has the highest rate at 22.9 percent. The doctors vaccinated less at the weekend than during the week. On Saturday and Sunday they administered a total of 599,226 vaccinations.

Corona in Germany: RKI reports sad death rates – only one federal state below a critical mark

Origin message: Berlin – The corona virus continues to spread, the discussions about the emergency brake continue. While Chancellor Merkel and the Prime Ministers are still at odds about how to proceed, the corona virus is spreading steadily in Germany. On Monday, the Robert Koch Institute published the current infection numbers, while the death rate broke a sad mark.

Corona in Germany: RKI reports current figures – death rates crack sad mark

11,437 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours; on Monday a week ago, the RKI had recorded 13,245 new infections within one day. 92 people have died from or with a corona infection in the past 24 hours. Exactly a week ago, the RKI recorded 99 new deaths. This increases the number of deceased people infected with the coronavirus to 80,006.

However, the relatively low numbers should not yet indicate the all-clear for the pandemic, on Monday the numbers reported by the RKI are mostly lower. Among other things, because there is less testing on the weekend, many circles also report no data at all on the days off. The seven-day incidence, carefully observed by many experts and politicians, was 165.3 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants nationwide on Monday. The day before, the RKI had given this incidence as 162.3.

Corona in Germany: 15 federal states with a critical value – only one federal state reports numbers in the green area

Thuringia and Saxony are particularly affected by the current infection rate. With an incidence of 246 and 237 respectively

New infections per 100,000 inhabitants, the two federal states are the sad front runners in Germany. Bavaria also has high numbers, with an incidence of 187 the state currently has the third highest number of cases nationwide. While 15 federal states exceed the critical value of 100 cases per 100,000, Schleswig-Holstein can look forward to surprisingly low values. As the RKI explained in its current report on Monday, the federal state is the only one that falls below the critical threshold with an incidence value of 72.

