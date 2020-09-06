In September 2020, social activists proposed to ban non-alcoholic beer from being bought to youngsters in Russia. Related proposal member of the Public Chamber, head of the federal mission “Sober Russia” Sultan Khamzaev despatched to the top of the Ministry of Well being Mikhail Murashko… Based on RT, within the letter, Khamzaev indicated that the sale of non-alcoholic beer within the nation will not be regulated in any manner. On the similar time, utilizing it, minors get used to the style of the drink, and this sooner or later might result in an elevated dependancy to alcohol.

The vendor in the present day has no cause to not promote non-alcoholic merchandise to youngsters, until in any other case offered by regional legal guidelines. Based on the Decree of the Authorities of the Russian Federation of June 28, 2012 No. 656, fermented drinks, kvass and drinks with an ethyl alcohol content material of 0.5 to 1.2% inclusively don’t belong to alcoholic merchandise.

Relying on the nation during which non-alcoholic beer was produced, the alcohol content material in it may vary from 0.2 to 1%. On common, the alcohol content material in several beers can vary from no alcohol to 0.5%. Thus, beneath the legislation, the vendor has the correct to promote non-alcoholic beer with this alcohol content material to a minor.

Nevertheless, the sale of alcoholic, low alcohol and non-alcoholic tonic merchandise could also be restricted by the legislation of the topic. So, for instance, article 4 of the legislation of the Vologda area of October 14, 2014 No. 3437-OZ “On the institution of restrictions within the subject of retail sale of alcoholic drinks and non-alcoholic tonic drinks” prohibits the sale of non-alcoholic tonic drinks to minors. An identical ban is in impact within the Astrakhan area. ” Based on article 4.1 of the legislation of September 4, 2014 No. 50/2014-OZ “On the safety of morality and well being of kids within the Astrakhan area”, it’s prohibited to promote non-alcoholic tonic drinks to minors.

What’s the penalty for promoting alcoholic merchandise to youngsters?

The Code of Administrative Offenses (CAO) of the Russian Federation comprises Article 14.16, which gives for punishment for violation of the principles for the sale of alcohol and alcoholic drinks. So, particularly, paragraph 2.1 of this text states that promoting alcohol to minors by way of a retail community is punishable by a high-quality for residents within the quantity of from 30 thousand to 50 thousand rubles; for officers, it should vary from 100 thousand to 200 thousand rubles; for authorized entities – from 300 thousand to 500 thousand rubles.