Richard Freemanwho was a team doctor Skand between 2009 and 2015 and is accused of ordering testosterone for doping purposes in 2011, he has been sanctioned with a four-year suspension, as reported on Tuesday by the British Anti-Doping Agency (UKAD).

Freeman, who was provisionally suspended in December 2020, is thus disqualified from any professional activity related to sports until December 2024.

What is known about Nairo

The former Sky doctor was the subject of two accusations by the UKAD: one for possession of testosterone, a prohibited substance in cycling, and another “for falsifying or attempting to falsify an element of the anti-doping test.”

Richard Freeman, who was struck off the British medical register in January, admitted to 18 of the 22 charges against him but denied the central charge relating to the subject of an order for Testogel, a hormone treatment used to treat deficiency-related symptoms. of testosterone.

At the time he claimed that testosterone had been ordered to treat the former performance manager’s erectile dysfunction. Shane Sutton, which Sutton denied. This Tuesday’s sentence “confirms that Richard0 Freeman violated the United Kingdom’s anti-doping regulations,” explains the executive director of UKAD on the website of the British agency,

Jane Rumble, who adds that “the rules are established to ensure that everyone contributes to keeping the sport clean and that all athletes are on a level playing field.”

And the titles?

It is clear that the doctor is sanctioned, not the Sky team or the cyclists who were with him in that period, such as CChris Froome.



The other point is that the sanction is from 2011, only for that year, and Froome won his first Tour in 2023.

Nairo was second in 2013 and 2015, but at the moment he could not be classified as champion.

