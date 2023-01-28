Currently, all Mexican workers are listed in an Afore. From this system, the worker is responsible for saving for retirement. That is to say, a part of the money that he earns monthly or weekly is destined to his Afore account. In it, all the savings are kept, and they are also invested, in order to aspire to a good retirement from work.

The Afores are designed to guarantee a good retirement, for this reason you cannot dispose of the collected resources whenever you want. The money can be used until the moment of retirement, or, in exceptional cases, as dismissal. This is so to prevent the worker from spending the savings that are intended for the aforementioned objective.

Then, Is it possible for an Afore to be at zero? What happens if you don’t have an Afore?

Let’s start at the beginning: every worker has an Afore. The moment you are discharged from your first job, you begin to quote in an Afore, even if you don’t know which one you’re in. It is a mandatory contribution.

What happens if my Afore is at zero?

To find out how much you have in an Afore, you can do it from the AforeMobile app. It is easy to download and use, from there you can check your account statement. If you want more detailed information than that shown in the application, from there you can request a document where they send you a complete account statement.

If you have already reviewed your account statement and found yourself with a zero balance, do not panic, there are different explanations for it. Most likely, you are registered in the previous pension law, the SAR-92, where you were listed in the IMSS. It is very likely that your contributions have been transferred to another bank, you can request this information at the same IMSS.

If this is not your case and you currently continue working, perhaps your Afore is at zero for some information errorTherefore, it is advisable to request support. When you are an active worker, an Afore cannot be zeroThis is due to what has already been explained: you can only dispose of the money when you reach retirement age.

So, do not panic, your money is safe, you just have to verify what the information problem was. To avoid any scare, that is why it is recommended to be aware of your Afore and its movements.