I am requesting checks from a person, and I have opened enforcement files against him, and I have submitted several requests, including deducting a quarter from the executor’s salary… Can I obtain a deduction greater than a quarter so that I can return the largest amount of my rights and money to the executor against him?

What do you advise me on the best way to guarantee my rights from the person being executed against him so that he does not lose them if he loses his job or after his death?

Regarding the implementation of checks, the basic principle is that there is a relationship between you and the person to whom you give your money, and through this relationship you will often be aware and aware of the reason for requesting these amounts in order to ensure his ability to pay them. For example, if the debt is for trade or the purchase of something, then you can seize this thing. In addition to seizing his car or anything else he owns to force him to pay, in addition to requesting that he be banned from travel, arrested, brought and imprisoned if he does not pay, as well as issuing an order to be circulated to him at the Central Bank and the banks to seize any funds that enter his accounts in the future, all of these. Procedures to force the debtor to pay.

As for salary, the law specifies a certain percentage for deduction that may not be exceeded for humanitarian considerations.



