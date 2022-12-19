Today the major international summit on biodiversity ends in Montreal. The aim is, among other things, to protect vulnerable ecosystems. But how do you do that? Editor Gemma Venhuizen explains why protecting species is important, even if we don’t yet know what their usefulness is.
- Guest:
- Gemma Venhuizen
- Presentation:
- Egbert Kalse
- Editorial:
- Tessa Colen
- Edit:
- Marco Raphorst
