The head of Rostec, Chemezov, announced the creation in the Russian Federation of a bicaliber MLRS “Vozrozhdenie”

Russia will create the latest bicaliber multiple launch rocket system “Vozrozhdenie”; it will be used both as a remote mining installation and as an MLRS due to the launches of two types of projectiles. The general director of the Rostec state corporation, Sergei Chemezov, spoke about this.

According to him, the innovation will be created on the basis of the “Agriculture” remote mining system, which has demonstrated its effectiveness in the zone of a special military operation (SVO).

Experts have proposed a way to increase its potential in order to use it both as a remote mining vehicle and as an MLRS. For this purpose, the installation was equipped with a unified transport and launch container.

As a result, they created a container that also allows launching rockets, for example, from the Uragan or TOS-1, TOS-1A and TOS-2. The work received the self-explanatory title “Renaissance” Sergey Chemezov CEO of Rostec

Related materials:

Serial production of the modernized MLRS will begin in the first half of 2024

Tests of the modernized MLRS confirmed the correctness of the chosen path and the relevance of the development, Chemezov noted. He clarified that serial production of the updated cars will begin in the first half of 2024.

See also Sharjah Police receives Saudi travelers to celebrate their 92nd National Day In fact, in just a few months we received the first serial two-caliber vehicle, which can both mine terrain with 140 mm caliber rockets and hit targets with 220 mm caliber rockets Sergey Chemezov CEO of Rostec

In October, Hero of Russia Colonel Rustam Saifullin said that the Russian engineering remote mining system “Agriculture” is capable of laying various minefields at a great distance.

Russian troops in the Northern Military District use modernized Pantsiri-SM

In December, it was reported that the Russian military began to use modernized Pantsir-SM anti-aircraft missile and gun systems in the special operation zone, which showed increased effectiveness in relation to the basic Pantsir-S version.

The main advantage of the new vehicles is the increased range of detection, tracking and destruction of targets, including such complex ones as mini-drones, artillery shells and high-speed ballistic ammunition.

The Polish portal Interia noted that the appearance of modernized systems at the front will create problems for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

A new version of the Russian self-propelled anti-aircraft gun system “Pantsir” has arrived at the front. This could create serious problems for Ukraine, which has recently been relying on drones See also Vice President Yolanda Díaz visits Lula to promote labor reform and raise his international profile Polish portal Interia

The article also talked about the ability of Pantsir-SM systems to intercept mini-drones. In addition, the air defense missile system mounted on a KAMAZ truck can reach speeds of up to 90 kilometers per hour or fire missiles at low speed.

Earlier it became known that improvements have been introduced into the Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile and gun systems (ZRPK) that increase the effectiveness of its work against drones, “complex” projectiles and long-range missiles, in particular Storm Shadow.

Russian troops use modernized guided missiles at the front

At the beginning of November, the High-Precision Complexes holding company of the Rostec state corporation reported that Russian troops began using modernized Krasnopol guided missiles with increased accuracy in the Northern Military District zone.

In early December, military personnel assessed the effectiveness of the ammunition. As the commander of a fire platoon of the 150th motorized rifle division of the Southern Group of Forces with the call sign Bely said, the shells hit a roaming 120-mm mortar.

This is our famous “Krasnopol”, with which we hit targets, high-precision projectiles. A very dangerous, very worthy weapon Whitefire platoon commander of the 150th motorized rifle division of the Southern Group of Forces See also Actor Ryan O'Neal, star of "Love Story" and "Peyton Place" has died

His colleague with the call sign Barmaley explained that the shells are aimed using Orlan drones, due to which they are highly accurate.

In November, specialists from the Shipunov Instrument Design Bureau (KBP, part of the High-Precision Complexes holding company of the Rostec state corporation) promised that the improvement of the Krasnopol high-precision projectile would continue.

Related materials:

Electronic warfare systems “Lesochek” are being modernized in Russia

The Ruselectronics holding, part of Rostec, reported RIA Newsthat in Russia they are modernizing the Lesochek electronic warfare (EW) complexes.

Currently, specialists from the Sozvezdie concern, part of Ruselectronics, are working to modernize the Lesochek complexes; they will become even more powerful and mobile “Ruselectronics”

The complex is designed to protect automobile and armored vehicles, as well as personnel from radio-controlled mine-explosive devices. It can be placed on equipment or carried by military personnel in a backpack.

On December 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in the “Results of the Year” program that almost all Russian armored vehicles are equipped with Lesochek electronic warfare systems. He promised to increase equipment equipment with these complexes.