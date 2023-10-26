Millonarios fans left the Nemesio Camacho El Campín stadium angry this Wednesday, Well, the team led by coach Alberto Gamero drew 1-1 against Boyacá Chicó, wasted the advantage they had on the scoreboard and could not seal their qualification for the semi-finals of League II.

With the tie, the Bogota team reached 30 points and is sixth in the standings, but has not earned its place in the semifinal phase of Colombian Professional Football (FPC).

Why hasn’t Millonarios qualified for home runs?

Many wonder what possibility there is that Millonarios will be left out of the party of eight in this second half of the year and will not be able to revalidate the title. These are the accounts that make Alberto Gamero and the fans doubt of the ambassador, everything is explained by the standings and the upcoming calendar in League II.

The first thing to say is that This Thursday the classification of Millionaires can be sealed to the home runs, and Atlético Nacional could give it to him. If the green team beats Alianza Petrolera at home (or draws), they will take out the only team that would put the Albiazul’s tranquility at risk.

Furthermore, it must be taken into account that Millionaires He has two games left on his schedule: On Monday, October 30, they will visit América de Cali (pending date 16) and will close on date 20 against Equidad, on November 5.

Thus, they have two options to add at least one point to secure a place among the top eight in the regular phase of the championship.

Can Millonarios be eliminated with 30 points?

The mathematics says yes, since Millonarios has +3 in goal difference and that item could be key, in case of a blue debacle.

The first thing is that Millionaires would have to lose against Scarlets and insurers, 0-1 against in each game (hypothetically) would be enough (I would be left with +1).

In addition, Alianza Petrolera, which today is ninth with 27 points, must win its two games against Atlético Nacional and Deportivo Pereira.

Junior de Barranquilla and Deportivo Cali have to do the same in the only game they have left: win against Atlético Huila and Boyacá Chicó, respectively, to surpass Millonarios by goal difference.

