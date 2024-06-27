The Government of the USA establishes that not all countries need to present a visa to enter the country, this through the Visa Waiver Program (VWP), which is administered by the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of State.

Through this program, citizens of 41 countries can travel to the United States for tourism or business purposes for stays of up to 90 days without having to process a visa. American visa.

The country of the stars and stripes also requests that all American citizens be able to travel to their countries for a similar period of time without a visa, for commercial and/or tourist purposes.

However, it should be noted that USA makes the decision on which countries can be part of the program taking into account risk factors, possible terrorist threats and criminal records.

Those citizens included in the Visa Waiver Program They do not have to present a visa to enter the United States, although they do have to obtain an approved travel authorization known as THIS.

It should be noted that the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Customs and Border Protectionhave enabled a page on the public Internet to obtain the document.

“Once you enter the required biographical, travel, and payment information on the secure website, the system will process your application to determine if you are eligible to travel to the United States under the Visa Waiver Program without a visa. The system will provide an automated response, and before you board, the airline will electronically verify with CBP that you have an approved travel authorization on file,” they say.

It is important to note that an ESTA, Electronic Travel Authorization Systemis an automated system used to evaluate the eligibility of foreign persons who wish to travel to the United States.

Between the requirements To be a holder of an ESTA, the following stand out:

Not having an American tourist visa

Be a citizen or eligible national of a country included in the Visa Waiver Program

The trip to the United States must be 90 days or less

Are you traveling to the United States for business or pleasure?

To request a THIS It is necessary to have a valid passport from a country that belongs to the Visa Waiver Programvalid email address, phone number and home address as well as a phone number and email address for the traveler’s emergency contact. In addition, a fee must be paid for $21 dollars .

It is worth mentioning that an ESTA is obtained at a much lower cost and the process is faster, unlike the American visa.

An ESTA is a document that remains valid for two years, and allows the foreigner to stay in the United States. for up to 90 days although to obtain the document it is essential that you have not been denied a American visa previously.

Unfortunately, Mexican citizens cannot apply for the Visa Waiver program to travel to the United States. However, those with dual nationality and one of them is part of the program such as Chilean, Spanish or Swiss, can apply.

List of countries that can go to the United States without a visa