Max Verstappen will soon have to rent a garage box to store all the tapes he gets for his pole positions and the trophies with number 1 on them. Nothing seems to stand in the way of the Red Bull driver to win his third consecutive championship in F1. But when can he secure his third title? And can Max Verstappen already become champion in Zandvoort this year?

Verstappen can start a trend in which he wins the title earlier and earlier every year. You probably remember the Abu Dhabi GP in 2021, the last race of that season. Last year there were still four races to go after Verstappen could no longer be overtaken. After some confusion, he was crowned world champion for the second time in Japan. This year he can become champion much sooner.

Can Max Verstappen become champion at the F1 race in Zandvoort in 2023?

Let’s get straight to the point: No, Max Verstappen will not become a champion in Zandvoort. Good news for the fans who travel to Italy a week later. If Verstappen wins everything up to and including the GP of Italy and the competition does not exceed the 126 points of Pérez (the current number two in the standings), Verstappen is 235 points ahead.

There are still eight races to go after the GP of Italy, three of which are sprint weekends. There are therefore still 232 points to be achieved (8 x 25 points for the victory + 1 point per race for the fastest race lap + 3 x 8 points for the win in the sprint race). As a result, Verstappen could no longer be overtaken after the race in Monza.

A slightly more realistic scenario is that whoever is second also finishes second every race. For this, the person receives 18 points in a normal race and 7 points in a sprint race. Should Pérez play the ideal second man and finish every race from now on second, Verstappen can become champion in the United States. There are still 112 points to be distributed, while the difference is then 143 points. That would mean that he will again take the world title to Monaco with four races to go.

All this is in the event that both drivers do not set the fastest lap. Verstappen and Pérez can earn an extra point there in the next fourteen races. If Verstappen continues like this, it is just possible that he will win his third championship somewhere around these races. But again, these are all “if, then” arguments. The fact remains that Verstappen cannot become champion in Zandvoort in 2023.

