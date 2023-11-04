A few days ago Hamas offered to exchange the 230 hostages held in the Gaza Strip for “all Palestinian prisoners in Israel.” Among them, Marwan Barghouti, sentenced to life imprisonment in 2004 for attacks in Israel and often presented as the man of Palestinian political unity.

“Every time there is an internal crisis or a crisis with Israel, his name reappears,” admits Jean-Paul Chagnollaud, director of the Institut de recherche et d’études Méditerranée Moyen-Orient (iReMMO).

Marwan Barghouti, nicknamed the “Palestinian Nelson Mandela” is also the most famous Palestinian prisoner. While more than 1,400 Israelis were massacred and nearly 240 men, women and children kidnapped during the Hamas attacks of October 7, Hamas military spokesman Abu Obeida declared in a video released on October 28 that the “price to pay” for the hostages was to “empty the prisons of all the detainees.

One of the hostages is Marwan Barghouti. Arrested in 2002, the former leader of Tanzim – the armed wing of Al Fatah, founded in 1995 by Yasser Arafat – was sentenced by the Israeli justice system to five life sentences for belonging to the Islamist movement.

He was arrested more than 20 years ago, right around the time of the Second Intifada (2000-2005). He was a very active Fatah leader and was not assassinated, explains Jean-Paul Chagnollaud. This is important because, at that time, there were many targeted killings and he was not one of them. He was arrested and I don’t think it was by chance.

From the depths of his cell, Marwan Barghouti has never ceased to exist. In 2006, he played an important role in the signing of the “national prisoners’ agreement document” between the imprisoned leaders of Fatah, Islamic Jihad, the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) and Hamas to ensure political unity. Palestine.

The text called for the creation of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, for Palestinian resistance to be limited to the territory occupied in 1967, for a mutual ceasefire to be respected, and for Palestinians to resist the occupation in accordance with international law.

The objective was to form a coalition government to unblock the situation after Hamas’ victory in the legislative elections in the Gaza Strip. As the Islamist movement is recognized as a “terrorist organization” by the European Union, the United States and Israel, its political victory was never recognized and led to violent clashes with Al Fatah.

Popular among Palestinian youth

Over the years, Marwan Barghouti has established himself as the only person capable of uniting Palestinian organizations. “He is not very far from Hamas and has accompanied it on several occasions, especially when he prepared the prisoners’ document. He managed to bring Hamas and Fatah to an agreement. He is someone who has the ability to unite people, and that is why he had many chances of winning the 2021 legislative elections,” continues the Middle East specialist.

Elections that were never held. Since the death of Yasser Arafat in 2004, Palestinians have only known Mahmoud Abbas as head of the Palestinian Authority. Although his mandate officially expired in 2009, the head of the Palestinian Authority annulled the elections scheduled for 2021, justifying this decision by the fact that Palestinians in East Jerusalem could not participate.

For many observers, the 88-year-old leader’s main concern was avoiding a crushing defeat. “The Israeli and Palestinian polls, quite reliable, gave Barghouti, and his Freedom Party, serious chances of winning the President of the Palestinian Authority. He retains a certain prestige among the population.”

Frédéric Encel, doctor in geopolitics and specialist in the Middle East, shares this analysis. “He spent many years in prison in Israel, which obviously gives him a reputation for probity, heroism and patriotism in the eyes of the Palestinians,” he explains. When he was head of Fatah, this conservative was in favor of an alliance with Hamas, which which is not the case of all Palestinian Authority militants.

In recent years, polls among Palestinians place him as the most popular figure among young people, far ahead of Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. In August 2023, his wife Fadwa Barghouti launched another international campaign calling for her release: “Freedom for Marwan Barghouti, the Mandela of Palestine.”

For years there have been campaigns with this slogan for his release, in particular with Nobel Prize winners. Like Mandela, he spent more than 20 years in prison, which reinforces his symbolic value in terms of political negotiating capacity, notes Jean-Paul Chagnollaud.

“It’s pretty logical because basically it’s the idea that you have the ability to be a unifying leader and get out of an impossible situation.” Legitimacy for a Palestinian has always been prison. Those who come out of prison have a halo around their neck, which is a kind of certificate of resistance.

On the political scene, few personalities can currently overshadow him. “The potential leaders have no charisma and, furthermore, they are hated by the population precisely because they are part of the Palestinian security apparatus that collaborates with the Israeli security apparatus,” points out Jean-Paul Chagnollaud. “If the question of notoriety among Palestinians arises, it is Barghouti and not Dahlane, for example,” adds Frédéric Encel.

Mohammed Dahlane, former Fatah strongman in Gaza, has been in exile in the United Arab Emirates since Hamas took control of the Gaza Strip in 2006.

In a rare interview given to The Economist On October 30, the businessman, convicted in absentia of corruption in 2016 by a Palestinian court, spoke of the need to establish a “government made up of technocrats from Gaza and the West Bank for two years” in the Gaza Strip after the war with Israel . After this transition period, elections could be held without excluding Hamas, “which is not going to disappear.”

If Mohammed Dahlane does not mention Marwan Barghouti by name it is because he believes that there is no such thing as a providential man. No one can solve the Palestinian crisis alone, because “the time for heroes disappeared with Arafat,” he told The Economist, also ruling out any personal ambition.

“We will not be able to eradicate Hamas”

Could Marwan Barghouti be the figure of the day after? The one that will emerge when the war between Hamas and Israel is over and the question of governing the Gaza Strip is raised?

For Jean-Paul Chagnollaud, this hypothesis remains unlikely. “At the moment, Israel has not responded to Hamas’ request to release the Palestinian detainees. An exchange of this type is very rare and everything can change from one moment to the next. If he were to leave, yes, he would be someone who could play a role. role, but in the current chaos, I don’t see how, unless it is co-opted by the apparatus, which at the moment does not want it [Fatah]”.

Furthermore, for Frédéric Encel, today there is no guarantee that Marwan Barghouti will agree to “take on important responsibilities at the head of the Palestinian Authority and, more specifically, in Gaza.”

As the war between Hamas and Israel grows in intensity every day, the future of the Gaza Strip appears increasingly compromised. “I don’t think Israel will be able to eradicate Hamas, including its military branch,” concludes Jean-Paul Chagnollaud. And even if the Israelis did, sooner or later another military wing would emerge. Gaza, on the other hand, is going to be destroyed. It is an absolute disaster. palliative and no one knows what the repercussions will be.

Note in the original language