Marcelo Gallardo is one of the most important coaches in the history of River Plate, one of the largest teams in Argentina but also in the world, after having been in the millionaire team for 8 years and 5 months in office in which It was the most successful stage in the history of the Núñez club where it managed to accumulate 14 titles, 7 national and 7 international, including 2 Copa Libertadores.
A little over a year ago, he decided to end his time on the red band team and finds himself not on the side of a playing field. In this period of time, many European teams were interested in acquiring his services such as Sevilla, Flamengo, Lyon or Olympique de Marseille with whom he had specific negotiations but he ended up rejecting the offer.
Now, in the middle of the season in European football, the options of returning to direct a team from the old continent seem to be few but an “important” team has appeared that has intentions of offering him the position and this is Al Ittihad of the Saudi Pro League.
The Saudi Arabian team is one of the largest in its country and, in turn, is the last winner of the league that allowed it to qualify for the next edition of the Club World Cup as host. In recent months it has been in the spotlight as it has been reinforced with world-class players such as Karim Benzema, N’golo Kanté, Fabinho and Luiz Felipe and has the objective of continuing to incorporate top players. Furthermore, it is a proposal that, as it turned out, would make Marcelo Gallardo one of the highest paid coaches in the world and what makes this offer very tempting.
For now, from Gallardo’s side, no statements have been made in this regard and no information has been released regarding this issue.
