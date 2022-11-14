Home page politics

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Kazakhstan. © IMAGO/Dmitry Azarov

How dependent is Belarusian President Lukashenko on Russia in the Ukraine war? Opposition leader Tichanovskaya raises serious allegations against her political opponent.

Brussels/Minsk – According to exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaya, her country is “under military occupation” by Russia. According to the 40-year-old, head of state Alexander Lukashenko must follow all instructions from the Kremlin. Otherwise, the President of Belarus knows “that he will not survive politically without the support of Vladimir Putin,” Tichanovskaya told the AFP news agency after a meeting with the foreign ministers of the European Union (Monday, November 14).

Belarus dependent on Russia? Opposition leader sounds the alarm in Brussels

In Brussels, Tichanovskaya called on the EU and the international community not to forget Belarus beyond the Ukraine war: “The situation has deteriorated,” said the opposition activist, who opposed Lukashenko in the 2020 presidential election in her home country, which was overshadowed by allegations of manipulation (68) started. “The number of political prisoners is increasing, people are being arbitrarily detained and sentenced to long prison terms,” ​​says Svetlana Tichanovskaya, describing the situation.

The mother, who is married to a convicted influencer, appealed: The world community should “not pursue an appeasement policy towards the dictatorship in Belarus and simply forget what the regime is doing”. Recently, Tikhanovskaya commented on her country’s role in the Ukraine conflict and whether the Belarusian army would provide military support to ally Russia:

Belarus: Baerbock meets Tichanovskaya – “held hostage for a war”

Germany’s Foreign Minister was also present at the meeting in Brussels. After the meeting with Tichanovskaya, Annalena Baerbock (Greens) said that the people in Belarus were “held hostage for a war that the people there just don’t want to wage, but they fight for freedom and democracy just like the people in Ukraine”. . According to her, several hundred people have been arrested or abducted in the past month, many of whom are being jailed for 10 to 15 years on charges of “terrorism”.

According to reports, head of state Lukashenko violently suppressed protests after his election success. Thousands of Belarusians have been arrested or fled abroad, including Democratic Party leader Tichanovskaya. In the conflict with the West, the President is on the side of Russian ruler Putin, overshadowed by significant problems. (PF/AFP)