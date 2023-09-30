In healthy elderly people, low-dose aspirin increased the risk of anemia by 20% and with the drug a greater drop in ferritin and a decrease in hemoglobin was noted

I read that low-dose aspirin therapy may be associated with an increased risk of anemia in the elderly, right?

An analysis of the ASPREE (ASPirin in Reducing Events in the Elderly) study, recently published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, found that l‘use of low-dose aspirin

(100 mg per day) is associated with a 20% increase in the incidence of anemia and of reduction in circulating levels of ferritin, an index of iron stores in the body, in otherwise healthy older adults. These results suggest that periodic monitoring ofhemoglobin it should be taken into consideration in elderly patients taking aspirin, even at low doses.

Complications of low-dose aspirin In the world, including Italy, there are many people who declare that they take low-dose aspirin preventive purpose of cardiovascular eventsfirst of all stroke and heart attack. However, one of the complications of aspirin use is increased risk of major bleeding, particularly gastrointestinal ones. Although the risk of major bleeding from aspirin has been well characterized, few studies have evaluated the effect of aspirin on anemia, particularly in older populations. In fact, if it is well established that aspirin can contribute to the risk of full-blown hemorrhages, it has not yet been widely clarified whether aspirin, even at low doses, can be associated with less clinically relevant loss of blood, or anemia in the absence of major bleeding. The work carried out by researchers at Monash University in Melbourne who conducted this interesting analysis of the randomized and controlled ASPREE study fits into this context.

I study The study included 19,114 people aged 70 or older who were randomly assigned to take 100 mg of aspirin per day or a placebo. Hemoglobin was measured annually and ferritin was measured at baseline and 3 years after randomization. The data showed that the risk of developing anemia was 23% among those assigned to receive aspirin at low dosage. These findings were accompanied by a small but significant decrease in mean hemoglobin and a greater decline in ferritin concentrations among those receiving aspirin. Notably, clinically significant bleeding events did not explain the overall difference in anemia episodes or the drop in ferritin in this study. It is therefore likely that the main cause is occult blood loss, as suggested by the more rapid drop in ferritin in subjects who use aspirin.

The anti-aggregating effect The study did not examine how aspirin might contribute to anemia, but the authors would seem to suggest the importance ofantiplatelet effect and aspirin's blocking of an enzyme called Cox-1, which is important for maintaining the lining of the stomach and intestines. If this protective barrier is damaged, small amounts of blood are more likely to leak out of the intestine over time, eventually causing anemia. This study in line with the current trend by scientific experts do not recommend "indiscriminate" use of low-dose aspirin for all older adultsafter studies showed that it involved a increased risk of serious bleeding, most likely greater than any benefit in primary prevention (prevention of first heart attacks or strokes). However, Low-dose aspirin use is still strongly recommended for people who have had a heart attack or stroke, to prevent another one. In conclusion, based on the data just published, the possibility of monitoring hemoglobin levels more closely should be strongly considered in patients if they have multiple risk factors, including the use of aspirin.