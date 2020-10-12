Lovely Anand, wife of former MP Anand Mohan, is in the fray from Saharsa. Lovely Anand along with son has also been given ticket by RJD this time. But this time the election is full of challenges for Lovely Anand. This time the challenge for Lovely Anand is not only going to be met by the opposition camp, but it is also likely to be raped by the RJD’s sitting MLA and the party’s district level senior leaders.

Actually, in the past, the process of giving RJD ticket to Lovely Anand on behalf of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi was going on in Patna. At the same time, an emergency meeting of potential candidates of District RJD was called in Saharsa. After this meeting, a letter was jointly signed by the Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav to the sitting MLA of Saharsa, Arun Kumar, District President Mohammad Tahir and 3 other potential candidates.

These 2 are ‘Votabali’ women MLAs of Purnia district, their candidates fly away in the storm

It said in the letter that if people like Ramdev Sharma (formerly probable name) were given tickets, we would strongly oppose them. It was also said that if only one of these five is given RJD ticket from Saharsa, then he will have no objection. Again this letter has also been made public by posting on social media. When the letter goes viral, it is being speculated that Lovely Anand may have to face internal trauma from here.

‘Age Scam’ of leaders: Minister’s age doubled in 5 years, BJP’s Nikki remained 42 years old

However, it is true that this constituency with 90 per cent rural environment has the highest number of Yadav voters. Muslim voters are also 14 percent and Rajput voters are also third in terms of strength. Also, RJD’s victory in the last 2015 election was also achieved by a huge margin of 39209 votes. Despite this, it can not be overlooked that JDU had a stake in the victory of the last election. And then Lovely Anand has always been changing parties.

Bihar Election 2020: How will this alliance of 6 parties affect the NDA and the Grand Alliance

As far as Yadav and Rajput voters are concerned, the penetration of JDU MP Dinesh Chandra Yadav between the Yadavs of Saharsa district cannot be denied. On the other hand, BJP’s Umbrella MLA Neeraj Singh Bablu, who was once a disciple of Anand Mohan among the Rajputs, is also considered to be a good hold.

Bihar elections: ‘students’ can spoil the game of ‘gurus’ in Paliganj, two prominent candidates on this seat have changed at the last moment

The election result in the midst of these circumstances depends on how Lavi Anand presents his image among the general public. So that his credibility is saved while contesting elections in his home district. If we look at the current equation, then his path is not easy.