The use of sedatives/hypnotics may be associated with a transient deterioration in cognitive functioning, which is dose dependent and resolves upon discontinuation of treatment. These drugs are to be used for a short time

I am 45 years old and have been taking alprazolam tablets for a year and a half to treat generalized anxiety. I have read that taking drugs of this type for a long time can increase the risk of getting Alzheimer’s disease. really so?

He answers Giancarlo Cerveridirector of the complex operating unit of Psychiatry at the ASST of Lodi (GO TO THE FORUM)

Generalized anxiety disorder is a condition that often has chronic characteristics. The use of benzodiazepines, a pharmacological class known for its anxiolytic properties, indicated only in the acute phase. The tendency towards attenuation of the effect and the risks associated with addiction and abuse do not make it the therapy of choice for your disorder from which you suffer. In fact, it would be advisable, as per international guidelines, the use of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), which have good efficacy and tolerability.

Dementia risk Benzodiazepines, drugs widely used both for their anxiolytic and hypnotic effects, have been at the center of a great debate with respect to the risk of predisposing to the development of Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia

. The problem was first raised in a 2012 study by Gallacher of Cardiff University. In 2014 another study published in the authoritative journal British Medical Journal helped to raise awareness of the issue.

Mild cognitive impairment In 2020, in a very lucid editorial published in theAmerican Journal of Psychiatry

Salzaman reviews the results of the scientific literature of recent years on the subject, noting how many people have early symptoms of dementia called mild cognitive impairment (such as memory and concentration difficulties), often present understandable symptoms of anxiety which are treated with anxiolytics.

Early symptoms This explains why in some studies people who develop dementia over time are more exposed to benzodiazepines, thus clarifying how the correlation between the two phenomena does not mean that one causes the other but that both (dementia and benzodiazepine use) are the effect of the presence of early symptoms of cognitive impairment. The author states that undoubtedly the use of sedatives/hypnotics can be associated with a transient deterioration in cognitive functioning, which is dose dependent and resolves upon discontinuation of treatment. For this reason these drugs should be used at the lowest doses and for the shortest possible time.

Unproven link We await research that can demonstrate an association between these drugs and dementia, but until they are published we must assume that there is no link between their use and the risk of Alzheimer’s. In conclusion, I would like to reassure you but at the same time I would advise you to reevaluate with your trusted doctor the most appropriate therapy for your disorder.