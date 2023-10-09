The Swiss organization Oppal wants to prevent livestock or wolves from dying without violence. To do this, she chooses an unconventional approach: volunteers spend the night in the pasture. Can that work?

EA strong flashlight so you can protect yourself and your calves. Nathan Voyame and Daniela are standing on farmer Kim’s farm and looking at the pasture. Around 20 Highland calves with long fur graze there. The sun has already set behind the mountains. For the next twelve hours they will watch over the cattle as night watchmen. The threat could be lurking in the forest behind the calves: the wolf.

Nathan and Daniela are part of the team of the Swiss “Organization pour la Protection des Alpages” (Oppal), which works to protect livestock from wolves and wolves from humans. “Our goal is for the cattle and also the wolf to survive until the end of the season,” says Jérémie Moulin, initiator of Oppal. To do this, volunteers and “civilians” who are doing their state community service take turns keeping watch throughout the night.