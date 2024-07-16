The season couldn’t have ended any better for Lautaro Martínez. The Argentine scored the key goal in the final of the 2024 Copa América to give Argentina the victory over Colombia, when extra time was already ending and penalties were almost a reality.
Inter’s captain finished as the tournament’s top scorer (5), something unthinkable if we take into account that he started from the bench in most of the matches. Lionel Scaloni, coach of the albiceleste, decided that Julián Álvarez would be the starting 9, following the formation with which they played the 2022 World Cup, also won by the South American country.
The great moment that the “Toro” is going through has put him among the candidates to win the 2024 Ballon d’Or, which will be awarded in October of this year. The candidates are Vini Jr, Bellingham and Rodri. And now the Argentine striker has joined.
At the national level with Inter Milan, he won two titles:the Italian Super Cup, where he scored the only goal of the match against Napoli and Serie A, which determined a new title (the 20th) and two stars, being the top scorer with 24 goalsas well as being the MVP of the competition. In total, 27 goals and seven assists in 44 games with the “Neroazzurro” in 23/24.
