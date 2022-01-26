In effect since November 2017, the labor reform has resurfaced in recent days after former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva mentioned the repeal that took place in Spain. He criticized the new Brazilian legislation and considered carrying out the same move in Brazil if elected this year. Ciro Gomes, who is also a pre-candidate for the presidency, signaled that he is studying a new reform.

The agenda has already generated several controversies and divides opinions. One of the changes imposed by the new legislation is in relation to salary negotiations. According to a survey by Dieese, almost half of the salary negotiations in the private sector lost to inflation in 2021. This was the worst result in four years, since Dieese began, in 2018, to evaluate the negotiations entered in the Ministry’s Mediator database. of work.

Experts differ on the effectiveness of the reform on its main point: creating jobs. The objective of making the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT) more flexible, with the intermittent work model, for example, was to open new jobs. For the labor partner of Bichara Advogados, Jorge Matsumoto, the reform achieved good results in the legal aspect and in the reduction of litigation in the Labor Court, as it considerably reduced legal disputes.

Already the lawyer specialized in the field of Labor Law Karolen Gualda Beber, says that there was frustration of the market in terms of job creation. “I believe it could not be different, since the creation of job vacancies does not come only from the flexibilization of labor standards. So in job creation – great promise of reform – it has failed and obviously would fail,” she adds.

The president of the Regional Council of Economy of Rio de Janeiro (Corecon-RJ), Flávia Vinhaes, explains that the approval of the reform has already taken place in a period that was between recession and stagnation of the economy, in addition to the pandemic. Therefore, it is difficult to isolate aspects of reform from the bigger picture. “In addition to the main argument of the reform, which was to generate jobs, the modernization that it would promote was highlighted. But the measures had catastrophic social consequences and this modernization only gives economic advantages to entrepreneurs,” she says.

Effects for companies

According to Matsumoto and Karolen, the reform produced real effects for companies as it encouraged responsibility on the part of employees in filing labor claims. In addition, it has become common for companies to use measures such as termination by mutual agreement, ratification of out-of-court agreements and splitting vacations.

Flávia, on the other hand, believes that entrepreneurs are not considering aggregate demand. “How can we imagine that workers from different sectors, with greater instability in labor relations and lower incomes, will have some level of purchasing power to consume the products made by these entrepreneurs themselves. I don’t believe companies are satisfied with that,” she points out.

Juridical insecurity

Once again, the two labor law experts agree that the repeal of the labor reform may signal a setback and legal uncertainty for the productive sector and investors in Brazil. “Talking about repealing the reform, in my view, is taking a step back, towards social instability and legal uncertainty in a country already so punished by these two factors. The country is already experiencing this scenario considering that changes have not yet been implemented by employers due to the legal uncertainty brought about by judicial questioning of several articles of the reform”, adds Karolen.

However, for the president of Corecon-RJ, the country is already experiencing a period of legal uncertainty. “In my perception we already have a structural problem. Repealing the labor reform would be a possibility to fix the damage that has already been done. Some points need to be revoked such as the end of unions. Some can be maintained and others will have to be created with new labor legislation in mind for new phenomena such as teleworking,” she explains.

salary negotiation

The salary negotiation process, with the labor reform, started to make use of individual agreements. The union figure is still present in the discussion about working conditions and salary readjustments, but the bodies are only responsible for collective agreements. Experts also differ on this point. For Matsumoto and Karolen, individual negotiations can be beneficial as they are applied only to the so-called hypersufficient workers, that is, those employees who have the autonomy to negotiate terms and conditions of work.

However, Flávia emphasizes that the process harms the application of labor law and the performance of the public protection system. “We no longer have the Ministry of Labor or the role of unions. These changes destroy the institutional framework that gave protection to the worker and ceased to exist. This puts the worker in a negotiation with different forces, as he needs his job to survive and sometimes he submits to the conditions of the employer”, he says.

What to expect?

According to Matsumoto, a forthcoming government may change the reform rules. “Depending on the winning party in the presidential and congressional elections, this could change, since the reform had its infraconstitutional foundation”, he adds. Karolen, in turn, emphasizes that any change in these conditions must be part of the electoral debate and this may affect negotiations between the market and workers as a whole.

“Replacing the topic of work on the agenda is fundamental. It is necessary to understand what the desired job market is for Brazil and we need to review some points of the labor reform. The issue of collective bargaining and the role of trade union organizations is extremely important. We need to look at economic growth, as it is essential for creating jobs”, concludes Flávia.

