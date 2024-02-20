Kylian Mbappé, at a press conference: “I want to play in the Olympic Games. But it's not me who decides. I would love to play in them, of course. If the coach doesn't want to call me up, I will accept his decision.”

Annex 1 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players states: “The release of players is mandatory for matches appearing on the international calendar (see paragraphs 3 and 4), as well as for matches in final competitions of the FIFA World Cup™, the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Championships. “A” representative teams of the confederations, provided that the association in question is a member of the organizing confederation.”.

“The release of players outside an international period or outside the final competitions of the international calendar is not mandatory, in accordance with section 2. It is not mandatory to release the same player for more than one annual final competition of the “A” representative team. The FIFA Council can confirm exceptions to this rule only in the case of the FIFA Confederations Cup.”he prays.

Despite everything, the player himself has expressed his desire to go and play in the tournament, although he knows that it is not entirely his decision.