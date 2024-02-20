Kylian Mbappé served as captain of the french team at a press conference for the first time since June 15 and broke his media silence before Les Bleus are measured at Gibraltar this Saturday in a minor duel ahead of the qualification for the Euro 2024. During it, he spoke about a topic that is already being discussed with several players, such as the fact that he can go or want to go with the under-23 team at Olympics.
Although Mbappe has publicly expressed his desire to lead the French team in search of the Olympic gold medal, the last word will fall to the club with which he has a contract at that time, be it the PSG or other equipment.
Philippe Diallothe president of the French Football Federation, has expressed his commitment to doing everything possible to ensure that the French team has the best players in the Olympic Games. Thierry Henrycoach of the French U-21, remained tight-lipped about questions about the possible participation of Mbappe at the Olympic Games, stating that he has not yet discussed this issue with the player.
Can Mbappé play in the 2024 Olympic Games?
The answer is a resounding “YES”, since the rule establishes that there can be up to three players over 23 years of age on each squad. Manager Henry has said that he has not yet spoken to the player so he cannot guarantee that he will go. He will have to wait to know the final decision of the player, the coach and PSG.
How many players over 23 years old can the national team take to the 2024 Olympic Games?
It is important to note that in the Olympic Games Only three players over 23 years of age are allowed to be called up, which limits the available places. footballers like Antoine GriezmannOwn Kylian Mbappé and even Hugo Lloris, who retired from the French national team after the World Cup in Qatar, have expressed their interest in representing France in this important sporting event next year. The final decision regarding Mbappé's participation will depend on multiple factors, including his contractual situation at the time and conversations with his club.
Can a club refuse to provide a player to the 2024 Olympic Games?
Yes, it can be denied. Clubs are not obliged to give up footballers because the Olympic Games, like the U-20 World Cup, They are not part of the international calendar.
Annex 1 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players states: “The release of players is mandatory for matches appearing on the international calendar (see paragraphs 3 and 4), as well as for matches in final competitions of the FIFA World Cup™, the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Championships. “A” representative teams of the confederations, provided that the association in question is a member of the organizing confederation.”.
“The release of players outside an international period or outside the final competitions of the international calendar is not mandatory, in accordance with section 2. It is not mandatory to release the same player for more than one annual final competition of the “A” representative team. The FIFA Council can confirm exceptions to this rule only in the case of the FIFA Confederations Cup.”he prays.
Despite everything, the player himself has expressed his desire to go and play in the tournament, although he knows that it is not entirely his decision.
How many games would Mbappé miss with PSG if he goes to the 2024 Olympic Games?
The time of the Olympic Games, as we see in the previous tweet, would be during the preseason, and although PSG has said that they would not like to miss that part of the preseason, especially because of the money that the tournaments bring for their presence, It is not yet known which club Mbappé will be with on those dates so it cannot yet be known exactly.
