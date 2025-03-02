The race for the Oscar reaches its end with the great Hollywood party at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, in an edition in which in addition to talking about film, several controversies around many of the nominated have also come to light.

The ecstasy here is the narcomusical Emilia Pérezdirected by the Frenchman Jacques Audiard and who stars in the Spanish transsexual actress Karla Sofía Gascónthat has played a very noise role in recent times. The tape has broken the record in number of nominations -13- for the golden statuette, being a foreign film, non -English speaking.

The film was bought at the coup d’etat by Netflix -about 12 million dollars plus many other promotions- After triumphing in Cannes and the Golden Globesand after being the most controversial of this edition.

The expectation generated by the film -Goya for Best European Film -It is maximum, and for those who have not gone to the cinema since it would be released in Spain on December 5, 2024, They will have to wait on March 28 to see the tape at Movistar Plus and Filminat which time you can enjoy at home and on digital platforms.









As for drug trafficking, it should be noted that it points to the head of a Mexican poster, Juan ‘Manitas’ del Monte, who decides to retire from the world of drugs and undergo gender resignation surgery to become Emilia – Karla Sofía Gascón – and start a new life.

In Mexico, a country where many aspects of the tape have been questioned, starting with the fact that it almost did not roll in the country, but in studies near Paris. Nor does the main actresses -adriana Paz is the only Mexican cast -not the screenwriters are born in the country, which has led to what is considered a little faithful representation of the realities of the nation. In addition to the lack of rigor, he has bothered the abuse of stereotypes and the way in which issues such as drug trafficking and missing are addressed.

Karla Sofía Gascón – That he will attend the Oscar gala after not attending the Goya for the controversy with the resurgence of his racist and xenophobic tweets – he has already made history to be the first trans actress to be a candidate for the statuette, but can the Oscar win? Do not do more courage. The Hollywood Reporter He did an exercise in probabilities, contemplating a model in which, for each nominee, various factors such as industry awards, critics and betting markets scores are attributed to him, among others.

What a chance is Karla Sofía Gascón to win the Oscar

In the non -English -speaking film category, it is granted to Emilia Pérez The 44.6% chance of winning, 10 percentage points above the carioca I am still here, to leave the seed of the sacred fruit in a third and distant place.

Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña and Karla Sofía Gascón at Let Night’s Elle Magazine X Netflix Latinas in Hollywood Celebration Honoring the Incredible Women of Emilia Pérez. pic.twitter.com/bzm4yjlu83 – Netflix (@netflix) November 18, 2024

As the article also points out, the probabilities do not offer guarantees. And Karla Sofía Gascón scandals can generate a change. So, Demi Moore and Zoe Saldañaby the substance and Emilia Pérez, respectively, They look like the clear winners In the categories of actress and cast actress, with 52.2% and 89% probabilities. In the Adrien Brody male categories, for ‘The Brutalist’ -with 68.5%- and Kieran Culkin, with Real Pain (-with 87.7%- they look like those who will raise the statuette of Actor and Distributed Actor, respectively.