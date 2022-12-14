France is the second finalist of the Qatar 2022 World Cup after defeating Morocco in the second semifinal of the tournament. The French team will face the Argentine National Team, which has just defeated Croatia, in search of the two-time championship, something that would be historic since it was achieved only twice in the history of football.
The Team led by Didier Deschamps went through the World Cup without problems except for the duel against England for the Quarterfinals where at times it was attacked by players from Gareth Southgate’s team. In this duel, they felt the absence of one of their greatest figures: Karim Benzema. The last winner of the Ballon d’Or was left at the door of this tournament since he left the French concentration due to an injury to one of his hamstrings in a training session prior to his debut.
Now, having recovered from this injury, there is still the possibility of seeing the Real Madrid striker in Arab lands. First, this is due to the fact that he was not disaffected from the official call-up and the French coach did not call anyone to replace him, he even continues to appear in the squad that is presented on TV prior to the matches in France.
Added to this information, the striker was seen returning to training for the Madrid team, which is already preparing for a return to activity. According to the Spanish media, the White House would have allowed his top figure to travel to Qatar to be available for next Sunday’s final against the team led by Lionel Messi.
Now, it will depend on Didier Deschamps and his entire technical team if they decide to call Benzema ahead of the decisive match of this World Cup. Let’s remember that the striker played the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, starting all 5 games for the French team, but did not join the squad that was world champion in Russia in 2018 due to off-field problems with a former teammate.
#Karim #Benzema #play #Qatar #World #Cup #final
Leave a Reply