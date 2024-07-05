US Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to narrow the gap with Republican Donald Trump in a hypothetical electoral contest, according to the latest data from national surveys.

According to a poll published Wednesday by CNN, Harris has narrowed her lead in voting intention with former President Trump (2017-2021) to just two percentage points (within the margin of error), while the Republican is six points ahead of Democratic President Joe Biden, whose continuity as presidential candidate is up in the air after his poor performance in last week’s debate.

US Vice President Kamala Harris Photo:AFP

Recent polls by Ipsos and YouGov place voting intentions for

Kamala Harris is neck and neck with Biden at the national level, but with a slight lead over Trump, who has nonetheless increased his margins in key election states following the June 27 debate.

The Ipsos poll gives the largest margin of votes against Trump to former first lady Michelle Obama, who if she were to run would lead Trump by 11 points: 50 percent, compared to the Republican’s 39 percent.

Harris is being touted among Democrats as the only possible replacement for Biden with just four months to go until the presidential election, while Biden and his campaign have insisted this week that the president is prepared to beat Trump in the election.

Biden’s campaign presented a united front for his candidacy on Thursday after yesterday’s meeting with the majority of Democratic state governors, including some who are considered possible replacements for the president: Gavin Newsom (California), Gretchen Whitmer (Michigan), Wes Moore (Maryland) and Andy Beshear (Kentuchy).

Trump mocks Biden’s debate performance

Donald Trump mocked the performance of US President Joe Biden after their debate on CNN last Thursday, saying he was “a load of crap” in a video posted on his Truth Social account on Wednesday.

Biden “just dropped out of the race, I pulled him out,” Trump is heard saying, before lashing out at Vice President Kamala Harris: “That means we now have Kamala, I think she’ll be a better (opponent). She’s fucking bad and pathetic,” he continues.

Riding a golf cart, the former US president continued to make disparaging comments about his Democratic opponent, questioning his ability to deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin or Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Former president feels ready to seek a new term in the United States Photo:AP/Alex Brandon

“Can you imagine that man dealing with Putin and the president of China, who is a fierce and tough man?” Trump asks, while receiving praise from people who do not appear in the video.

Biden’s campaign issued a response to Trump’s remarks in which they condemned the former president’s comments toward Harris, calling them racist and misogynistic.

“The American people have already seen one evil after another from Donald Trump. They have seen time and again his disrespect for women, his disdain for black Americans, and his utter disregard for our democracy,” the statement said.

Democratic candidate campaign spokeswoman Sarafina Chitika specifically responded to Trump’s statement that Harris is “f***ing bad,” highlighting the mistakes the Republican made during his tenure, as well as the recent legal conflicts he has gone through in recent months.

“No, Donald. What’s wrong is taking away women’s rights; losing an election and encouraging a violent mob to attack the Capitol; assaulting women; telling people to inject bleach; committing 34 crimes (…) Thank you for allowing us to clarify that for you,” he said.

