Plant-based burger promotion at a McDonald’s restaurant in London (Ontario, Canada). Moe Doiron / Reuters

“Should an electric car be called a car?” The question illustrates very clearly and simply an issue that will be the subject of a vote next week in the European Parliament. Can a product with the shape, texture and flavor of a hamburger, but made from vegetables, be called a hamburger? Producers, including some meat companies, defend that it is, but the position of the European Commission, expressed in an amendment to a regulation, is that no, that there are certain terms – hamburger, sausage, steak, etc. – that refer to the meat in the collective imagination and that, to avoid confusion among consumers, they should not be used in the packaging of products that do not have meat in their composition.

The question about the electric car is from Santiago Aliaga, responsible for Zyrcular Foods, a company that produces and distributes hamburgers and other vegetable-based products linked to Vall Companys meat. Faced with the imminent vote, Zyrcular Foods and other companies – including some meat companies, such as Campofrío, Argal or Espuña sausages, and others like Upfield (producer of Flora margarine), Vicky Foods (Dulcesol) or Oatly (producer of oatmeal drinks) -, this Tuesday sent a letter to Spanish MEPs in which they express their “concern” about the eventual approval of the amendments 165 and 171 to the regulation 1308/2013. The 165 states that “the names (…) that are used for meat and meat-based preparations will be reserved exclusively for products containing meat.” Among those names he cites “steak”, “sausage”, “escalope” or “hamburger”. 171 further restricts the names that can be used for dairy-like plant products. The use of “plant milk” or vegan cheese, for example, is already banned, but the amendment extends the veto to expressions such as “type”, “style”, “similar to”, “substitute for” and others.

“The text of these amendments was already approved in the Committee on Agriculture,” explains by phone the Socialist MEP Clara Aguilera. “It was approved that these meat denominations should continue to be linked to products that had a percentage of meat from animals [el matiz es importante ante la aparición de carnes producidas a partir de células madre] and the same with milk ”. With next week’s vote, the result of which is up in the air, according to Aguilera, the European Parliament will give its “opinion”. Later, there would be a final negotiation with the European Council, where the matter could still be modified, so that the rule was final. Aguilera points out that the position of his group is in favor of the amendments, but admits that since the alternatives were elaborated until today plant-based they have become popular and the debate has evolved. That is why your group, together with Italian and French colleagues, has registered an amendment for the Commission to analyze the matter in depth and decide in a few months, leaving the amendments up for the moment.

One of the arguments of the proponents of the amendments is to avoid consumer confusion. It is the one adduced by the National Association of Meat Industries of Spain (Anice), the most important employer in the sector. Anice affirms that using terms of meat derivatives in products of vegetable origin “can mislead the consumer” and therefore rejects “the incorrect use and usurpation of the sales denominations of meat and its derivatives”. In a document sent to EL PAÍS, Anice recalls the European and Spanish regulations (Decree 414/2014) that regulates it and supports amendment 165 “in its current wording.”

“A hamburger is what it is, we propose to put an adjective (vegetable) on it. Our argument is that the consumer is smart enough to correctly identify a product if it is described to him ”Aliaga, from Zyrcular Foods, tends. A recent survey by Proveg (an association that promotes vegetarianism) together with Upfield, Heura and Oatly (Swedish producer of oatmeal drinks) with 3,000 Spanish respondents, maintains that “between 70 and 80%” of consumers know how to differentiate between meat and dairy products and their plant alternatives “.

“You cannot put doors to the field” affirms Bernat Anaños, founder of Heura, a company that produces vegetable meat, one of the signatories of the letter to the MEPs. “If the European Union is committed to a more sustainable horizon, this would be a barrier, that nomenclature removes that solution,” he reasons, pulling one of the arguments of the letter. In addition, the document emphasizes that the production of “alternative or meat-like foods” “strengthens and diversifies” the Spanish food sector, “a leader in Europe and the world”, and more so at a time when challenges such as “Dependence on the service sector, depopulation of agricultural areas and territorial rebalancing.”

The document recalls that many Spanish meat companies already produce vegetable-based products and have “a consolidated presence” in distribution, “which” shows that there is a prosperous segment. “” Campofrío, Noel, Argal, Espuña … The main companies have “Aliaga lists.” We see that there is a trend towards reducing meat consumption and we ask ourselves: can we respond to that need, complement our offer? We have the technology and there is a growing market, so it is worth trying “, Neus Frigola, Marketing Director of Embutidos España, who has a hamburger based on pea protein abounds. He does not know what he could call it if the veto becomes final. “Medallions, discs, tubes (for the sausages)” do not convince him .

In any case, Anaños, from Heura, believes that if the amendments go ahead, it will only “slow down the change”. Vegetable proteins will be the norm in the future, we just have to see how to make it accessible to everyone “, he points out. Aliaga agrees:” Vegetable protein is a step, then there is laboratory meat, etc. We are a country with tradition But it must be tackled. It is a new field where the food industry can show that we do things well. If not, those who come from abroad will not stop. We have to have our bet. “