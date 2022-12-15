Auto editor Niek Schenk replies: “Yes, you can. Provided the mobile phone is mounted in a holder, you may simply operate it via your own screen. That is what the Court of Appeal of Leeuwarden ruled in 2018. According to the court, the legislator once ‘consciously chose to prohibit only holding a telephone’.”
The court added that dangerous driving, as a result of operating a telephone in a holder, is punishable. For example, if a driver is meandering on the road because he is not paying attention to driving.
