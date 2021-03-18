If you are wondering if you can organize a trip or a getaway to another Autonomous Community during the San José bridge or Holy Week, the answer is no.

From the March 17 and until next April 9 the Region of Murcia is armored. Murcians They will not be able to leave the Region to travel to other communities except in the case of the exceptions contemplated within the State of Alarm under which we still find ourselves. These exceptions They are, for example, going to health and educational centers, taking official exams and tests, traveling for work, legal obligations, urgent legal matters, refueling in neighboring territories, renewal of permits or other administrative procedures that cannot be postponed, and for reasons of force majeure.

East perimeter closure has been launched following government restrictions to limit movements and thus toughen measures during the bridge San José and Easter. In this way, it is intended to avoid an increase in cases, as happened last Christmas with the relaxation of the measures.

During these dates all the Autonomous Communities will close perimeter except the Balearic and Canary Islands, that will be able to receive tourists who travel from abroad.

Restrictions for the San José bridge



In the case of Murcia, next Friday March 19 is a holiday due to the celebration of San José. These are all the restrictions that will affect this bridge and that will continue in force during the Holy Week and the Spring Festivities:

Apart from the perimeter closure, the Region of Murcia has meetings between people are prohibited not living together at home, that is, you will not be able to get together to celebrate meals, dinners or different stays at home with people who do not live under the same roof.

Nor can you celebrate Father’s Day with the whole family or organize barbecues with friends on Bando de la Huerta’s day. What you can do is stay with them in bars and restaurants with them as long as you are a maximum of four people who do not live together per table, both inside the establishment, with a 30% capacity, as in the terraces.

You can also make a getaway or an excursion to any municipality region of, save to Librilla, that is confined perimeter because it is in extreme risk and its bars and restaurants can only open the terraces.

The hotel accommodations will be open and meetings of up to one maximum of four people who are not living together.

Although the plans with another couple of friends to a rural house, to enjoy hiking routes, or days at the beach can be very tempting, the truth is that the Ministry of Health recommends that we try get together only with those people with whom we live on a daily basis.

Also, remember that the curfew will continue to be at ten at night until six in the morning.