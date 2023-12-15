Every year millions of people have the dream of power reside and work in the United States legally, The process is not always simple and close attention must be paid to each of the steps, which is why there are those who go to lawyers seeking advice. Unfortunately, many encounter scammers and today we are going to explain if it is possible sue an immigration attorney who committed fraud.

The immigration lawyer, Alma Rosa Nieto, who has a special section in Telemundo to resolve the doubts regarding immigration issues, shared the case of a man named Jesus who claimed to have been scammed by an immigration lawyer who did nothing with his case.

According to the expert on the subject, Yes, it is possible to make a legal claim as long as there is a contract involved. specifying what the lawyer promised. It is also important that the affected person approach the lawyer to request copies of the entire case, because many people believe that the legal professional did not act, but in reality they have evidence that they did do something about it.

And many immigrants do not understand that there are certain conditions in which it is not possible to do something about their case, so a refusal does not mean that a lawyer has not worked on their application. Alma Rosa Nieto also said that there are times when, While the process is progressing, it is discovered that the immigrant liedwhich is why it is not possible to continue with the process.

The specialist clarified that it is not about defending the lawyer, it is simply necessary for the affected person to be sure that it is a legitimate fraud claim since the lawyer simply took the money and did no work.

What to do if you suspect that the immigration lawyer is not working on your case?

Nieto explained that when a lawyer takes a case that, for example, will take a four-part process, you have to know how you will work on each of them. He explained that there are situations in which you cannot go beyond the first procedure for various reasons, whether it is an immigration refusal, a change in the law or some type of error that has occurred due to the lawyer or the applicant.

The lawyer has to be accountable to his client.

Nevertheless, In all cases the professional has to make a log of each of the steps taken. and approach the client to explain the situation. This is because it could be that he had requested payment in advance for the processing of the four necessary parts, but since only one was advanced, then he is entitled to a refund.

So, the first step if you suspect fraud is request that document and then contact the law firm to initiate a lawsuit that may be civil, since the expert accepts that there are unscrupulous lawyers who take money from migrants knowing in advance that they can't do anything for them.

With the advice of a second lawyer, the next steps will be taken, such as requesting a refund, starting the case again, or whatever is necessary to compensate for the damage if it exists.