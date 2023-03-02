Wednesday, March 1, 2023, 7:45 p.m.





Those young people who requested the youth cultural bonus in 2022 have 400 euros to spend on various cultural products and activities. A help that those who have turned or will turn 18 in 2023 can also request, as announced by the Government. Those born in 2004 and 2005 are the only beneficiaries of the cultural bonus, a physical card that includes a digital version for online purchases. In addition to this requirement, its use is governed by a series of conditions both for the acquisition of products and for returns.

The money on the card can be used during the 12 months following its granting. You can request the youth cultural bonus on the official page enabled by accessing with your digital certificate or username and password of the [email protected] system. If you do not have any of these ‘online’ accesses, you can obtain it in person through the Post Office. Then you must register on the web to apply and get the card, which will be available electronically and in its physical version when its concession is approved. The maximum term for resolution and notification of the granting of aid will be 3 months from the date of submission of the application.

Although after this you will be able to use it and you will have overcome the most cumbersome part of the procedure, it is not the last step. Every time you buy a product or a ticket to a movie, concert or any cultural show, you must request the ticket and upload it to your application profile. If you skip this step to credit your purchases and suspicious or fraudulent behavior is detected, the card will be blocked. If your card doesn’t work when you go to buy a book, movie or video game, it doesn’t always mean that it’s blocked. Most likely, that establishment, company or business is not attached to the program and therefore, you will not be able to use it.

If you want to return the product purchased for money, you will not be able to do so. This aid only allows you to exchange what you have purchased for another product included in the youth cultural voucher, of the same or higher price. However, they will refund your money in the event that a live show is cancelled, due to impossibility of delivering the product, development of the activity or cultural service. When you want to buy something over the internet you should keep in mind that home delivery is not included. You will have to pick it up at the store where you made the purchase, unless it is a subscription to a newspaper or magazine.