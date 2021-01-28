From January 11, 2021, Russia has a new administrative regulation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the issuance and replacement of civil passports. In particular, it introduces additional requirements for photographs that are acceptable for use in identity documents.

So, now it is forbidden to retouch and in any way process the passport photo. “It is not allowed to present a photograph of a citizen with an edited image in order to improve the appearance of the person depicted or its artistic processing. The image must reliably reflect all the features of the person’s face, ”says document…

How else have the passport photo requirements changed?

You cannot be photographed for a passport with lenses that change the natural color of the eyes. Also, for a photo, you will need to take off your outerwear and a scarf if it covers the upper part of the chin. In addition, the ban on photographs in uniforms remained.

Those who constantly wear glasses can still take pictures in them, but tinted glasses and frames that cover their eyes are prohibited.

The photo size remains the same – 35 × 45 mm. The new regulation has more precise requirements for the rest of the image parameters. “The photo should fit the head and the top of the shoulders, and the distance from the top of the head to the chin should not be more than 80 percent of the vertical frame. The free top margin above the head should be 5 (+/- 1) millimeters, ”the document says.