Considering The huge prize pools offered by the Powerball lotterymillions of people are intent on trying their luck and perhaps winning a huge sum that will change their lives. However, A common question is whether it is necessary to be a United States citizen to participate..

It should be remembered that the Powerball lottery holds draws every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at its headquarters in Florida. One of its greatest attractions is that Your jackpot keeps rolling over until there is a winner.However, the minimum amount to be delivered if all the numbers are correctly matched is US$20,000,000.

Tickets for this raffle are available in 45 states in the United States, so if you are in one of those states, With a tourist visa, you will have the opportunity to purchase a ticket and try your luck. And it is that The lottery regulations do not specify that you have to be a citizen or resident of the United States. to participate. However, you must respect the minimum age requirement imposed by each location.

It is also important to make clear that, Even if you are a foreigner, if you win a large lottery prize, your money will be subject to taxes. It doesn’t matter if you are not a US citizen, federal and state taxes will be deducted from your earnings before you receive them.

Probably, in addition to the above, have to file taxes in your home country in order to enter your earnings. Likewise, it will be essential that you report said money before returning to your country.

Powerball delivers million-dollar prizes. Photo:iStock Share

How to claim a Powerball prize as a foreigner?

While Powerball lottery authorities make it clear that You do not need to be a US citizen to enter and win, They ask you to consider a couple of conditions. If you are going to buy a ticket while you are a tourist in the United States Make sure you will still be in the United States when the draw takes place or you may have problems collecting your prize.

And it is that in order to obtain their profits, You must go to any authorized lottery seller in the jurisdiction where you purchased the ticket., as long as the prize is up to US$600. In case the amount is higher, then You must go directly to one of the lottery offices.